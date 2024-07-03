iifl-logo-icon 1
Elcid Investments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,78,198
(2.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

210.51

105.79

131.85

101.3

63.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

210.51

105.79

131.85

101.3

63.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

0

0

0

0

Total Income

212.02

105.79

131.85

101.3

63.59

Total Expenditure

2.64

4.17

2.25

0.59

0.7

PBIDT

209.39

101.62

129.6

100.71

62.89

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

209.39

101.62

129.6

100.71

62.89

Depreciation

0.66

0.57

0.42

0.19

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

32.07

27.84

20.9

7.47

0.03

Deferred Tax

17.47

-0.56

10.29

16.08

3.65

Reported Profit After Tax

159.19

73.78

97.98

76.97

59.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

159.19

73.78

97.98

76.97

59.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

159.19

73.78

97.98

76.97

59.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7,959.6

3,689.05

4,899.18

3,848.45

2,953.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

99.46

96.05

98.29

99.41

98.89

PBDTM(%)

99.46

96.05

98.29

99.41

98.89

PATM(%)

75.62

69.74

74.31

75.98

92.9

