Elcid Investments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
210.51
105.79
131.85
101.3
63.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
210.51
105.79
131.85
101.3
63.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
0
0
0
0
Total Income
212.02
105.79
131.85
101.3
63.59
Total Expenditure
2.64
4.17
2.25
0.59
0.7
PBIDT
209.39
101.62
129.6
100.71
62.89
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
209.39
101.62
129.6
100.71
62.89
Depreciation
0.66
0.57
0.42
0.19
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
32.07
27.84
20.9
7.47
0.03
Deferred Tax
17.47
-0.56
10.29
16.08
3.65
Reported Profit After Tax
159.19
73.78
97.98
76.97
59.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
159.19
73.78
97.98
76.97
59.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
159.19
73.78
97.98
76.97
59.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7,959.6
3,689.05
4,899.18
3,848.45
2,953.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
99.46
96.05
98.29
99.41
98.89
PBDTM(%)
99.46
96.05
98.29
99.41
98.89
PATM(%)
75.62
69.74
74.31
75.98
92.9
