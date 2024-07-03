iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elcid Investments Ltd Share Price

1,74,240
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,80,000
  • Day's High1,80,676
  • 52 Wk High3,32,399.95
  • Prev. Close1,81,150
  • Day's Low1,74,240
  • 52 Wk Low 3.53
  • Turnover (lac)76.66
  • P/E23.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4,76,309.93
  • EPS7,728.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,484.8
  • Div. Yield0.01
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elcid Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,80,000

Prev. Close

1,81,150

Turnover(Lac.)

76.66

Day's High

1,80,676

Day's Low

1,74,240

52 Week's High

3,32,399.95

52 Week's Low

3.53

Book Value

4,76,309.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,484.8

P/E

23.44

EPS

7,728.59

Divi. Yield

0.01

Elcid Investments Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Elcid Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elcid Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elcid Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,124.33

7,792.86

8,587.45

7,084.17

Net Worth

8,124.53

7,793.06

8,587.65

7,084.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.01

3.24

-0.17

0.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

233.63

108.87

134.78

107.74

77.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

233.63

108.87

134.78

107.74

77.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.14

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Elcid Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elcid Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Varun A Vakil

Non Executive Director

Amrita A Vakil

Independent Director

ESSAJI GOOLAM VAHANVATI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayush Dolani

Independent Director

Kartikeya Dhruv Kaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elcid Investments Ltd

Summary

Elcid Investments Limited was incorporated on December 3, 1981. Elcid is primarily an investment company and its business income arrives out of investments held by the Company. As on 31 March 2024, the Company had two subsidiaries viz., Murahar Investments & Trading Company Limited and Suptaswar Investments & Trading Company Limited. The trend in the lndian economy is a motivating factor for the Company to increase the profitability, the predominant risk pertains to investments including volatile capital market risks.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Elcid Investments Ltd share price today?

The Elcid Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹174240 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elcid Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elcid Investments Ltd is ₹3484.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elcid Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elcid Investments Ltd is 23.44 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elcid Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elcid Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elcid Investments Ltd is ₹3.53 and ₹332399.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elcid Investments Ltd?

Elcid Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 645.63%, 3 Years at 4318.46%, 1 Year at 5131628.05%, 6 Month at 5300453.82%, 3 Month at -23.32% and 1 Month at -20.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elcid Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elcid Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Elcid Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.