Summary

Elcid Investments Limited was incorporated on December 3, 1981. Elcid is primarily an investment company and its business income arrives out of investments held by the Company. As on 31 March 2024, the Company had two subsidiaries viz., Murahar Investments & Trading Company Limited and Suptaswar Investments & Trading Company Limited. The trend in the lndian economy is a motivating factor for the Company to increase the profitability, the predominant risk pertains to investments including volatile capital market risks.

