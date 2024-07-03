Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,80,000
Prev. Close₹1,81,150
Turnover(Lac.)₹76.66
Day's High₹1,80,676
Day's Low₹1,74,240
52 Week's High₹3,32,399.95
52 Week's Low₹3.53
Book Value₹4,76,309.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,484.8
P/E23.44
EPS7,728.59
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,124.33
7,792.86
8,587.45
7,084.17
Net Worth
8,124.53
7,793.06
8,587.65
7,084.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.01
3.24
-0.17
0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
233.63
108.87
134.78
107.74
77.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
233.63
108.87
134.78
107.74
77.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.14
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Varun A Vakil
Non Executive Director
Amrita A Vakil
Independent Director
ESSAJI GOOLAM VAHANVATI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayush Dolani
Independent Director
Kartikeya Dhruv Kaji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elcid Investments Ltd
Summary
Elcid Investments Limited was incorporated on December 3, 1981. Elcid is primarily an investment company and its business income arrives out of investments held by the Company. As on 31 March 2024, the Company had two subsidiaries viz., Murahar Investments & Trading Company Limited and Suptaswar Investments & Trading Company Limited. The trend in the lndian economy is a motivating factor for the Company to increase the profitability, the predominant risk pertains to investments including volatile capital market risks.
The Elcid Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹174240 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elcid Investments Ltd is ₹3484.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elcid Investments Ltd is 23.44 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elcid Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elcid Investments Ltd is ₹3.53 and ₹332399.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elcid Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 645.63%, 3 Years at 4318.46%, 1 Year at 5131628.05%, 6 Month at 5300453.82%, 3 Month at -23.32% and 1 Month at -20.50%.
