|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|43rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 3.00 pm Outcome of the 43rd AGM for the year ended March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) The 43rd AGM was held through Video Conferencing and Other Audio/visual means. The Existing Statutory Auditors have resigned and new statutory Auditors have been appointed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
