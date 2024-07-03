iifl-logo-icon 1
Elcid Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

1,74,340
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

56.35

177.53

23.12

59.55

22.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.35

177.53

23.12

59.55

22.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.38

0

0.86

0.66

Total Income

56.65

177.91

23.12

60.41

23.23

Total Expenditure

0.89

1.08

0.67

0.97

0.99

PBIDT

55.76

176.84

22.46

59.45

22.24

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

55.76

176.84

22.46

59.45

22.24

Depreciation

0.28

0.28

0.23

0.23

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.96

32.25

2.08

6.07

3

Deferred Tax

9.05

8.36

4.23

6.93

3.45

Reported Profit After Tax

43.47

135.95

15.92

46.22

15.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

43.47

135.95

15.92

46.22

15.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

43.47

135.95

15.92

46.22

15.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2,173.71

6,797.34

795.92

2,311.06

778.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.95

99.61

97.14

99.83

98.53

PBDTM(%)

98.95

99.61

97.14

99.83

98.53

PATM(%)

77.14

76.57

68.85

77.61

68.94

