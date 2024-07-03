Elcid Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
56.35
177.53
23.12
59.55
22.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.35
177.53
23.12
59.55
22.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.38
0
0.86
0.66
Total Income
56.65
177.91
23.12
60.41
23.23
Total Expenditure
0.89
1.08
0.67
0.97
0.99
PBIDT
55.76
176.84
22.46
59.45
22.24
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
55.76
176.84
22.46
59.45
22.24
Depreciation
0.28
0.28
0.23
0.23
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.96
32.25
2.08
6.07
3
Deferred Tax
9.05
8.36
4.23
6.93
3.45
Reported Profit After Tax
43.47
135.95
15.92
46.22
15.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.47
135.95
15.92
46.22
15.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.47
135.95
15.92
46.22
15.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2,173.71
6,797.34
795.92
2,311.06
778.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.95
99.61
97.14
99.83
98.53
PBDTM(%)
98.95
99.61
97.14
99.83
98.53
PATM(%)
77.14
76.57
68.85
77.61
68.94
