Elcid Investments Ltd Management Discussions

Elcid Investments Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

The Company is primarily an investment Company and its business income is the income arriving out of investments held by the Company. The company is functioning under single segment of investment activities. The growing trend in the Indias economy is a motivating factor for the Company to look forward to increase the profitability. The predominant risk pertains to investments including volatile capital market risks. The company regularly appoints and seeks advise from reputed portfolio managers to mitigate the risks and accordingly carry out its investments within the risk management framework. Internal control system is commensurate with the size of the Company.

