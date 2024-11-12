Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheuled on November 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Revised outcome for inadvertently missing the Consolidated Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 at Jolies at Birla Centurion Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai Maharashtra 400 030 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Submission of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on March 21, 2024. 1. Resignation of Director 2. Appointment of Independent Driector 3. Tenure completion of Independent Director

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024