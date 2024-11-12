iifl-logo-icon 1
Elcid Investments Ltd Board Meeting

1,57,786
(-3.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Elcid Investment CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheuled on November 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Revised outcome for inadvertently missing the Consolidated Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 at Jolies at Birla Centurion Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai Maharashtra 400 030 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Submission of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on March 21, 2024. 1. Resignation of Director 2. Appointment of Independent Driector 3. Tenure completion of Independent Director
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled on February 08 2024 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Elcid Investment: Related News

