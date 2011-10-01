Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
76.94
73.94
Net Worth
87.64
84.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.2
1.54
Total Liabilities
88.84
86.18
Fixed Assets
31.7
33.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.95
25.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.82
1.82
Networking Capital
22.92
18.57
Inventories
12.59
11.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.62
6.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.52
9.83
Sundry Creditors
-1.94
-2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.87
-7.46
Cash
4.45
6.45
Total Assets
88.84
86.18
