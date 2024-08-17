Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
76.94
73.94
Net Worth
87.64
84.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
144.28
140.73
yoy growth (%)
2.52
Raw materials
-90.67
-92.55
As % of sales
62.84
65.76
Employee costs
-10.46
-8.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
70.12
56.4
63.41
161.44
150.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
13.31
Net Sales
70.12
56.4
63.41
161.44
137.22
Other Operating Income
2.97
4.34
1.45
0
0
Other Income
1.44
1.5
3.4
5.96
8.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sudarsan Varadaraj
Director
Jairam Varadaraj
Director
M John Edward
Director
Suresh Jagannathan
Director
M D Selvaraj
Director
P Vijay Raghunath
Director
C N Srivatsan
Company Secretary
K Vijayalakshmi
Reports by Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Merged
Summary
