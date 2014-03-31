The Board of Directors take pleasure in presenting the 8th annual report and the audited accounts for the year ended March 31, 2014. The Management Discussion and Analysis (MD & A) Report have been included at the appropriate places in this report.

Abstract of the Financial Results of the Company

(Rs. in million) 2013-2014 2012-2013 Profit before depreciation and tax 259.99 268.96 Less : Depreciation 50.92 36.30 Profit before taxation 209.07 232.66 Less: Provision for taxation 51.63 52.13 (Add) / Less: Provision for deferred tax 6.20 3.22 Profit after tax 151.24 177.31 Add: Opening surplus 932.76 812.94 Add: Dividend distribution tax of earlier year return back 3.85 Profit available for appropriation 1,084.00 994.10 Appropriation General reserve 15.12 17.73 Proposed dividend 18.52 40.04 Dividend distribution tax - 3.57 Balance surplus carried to balance sheet 1,050.36 932.76

Dividend

The directors recommend a dividend of INR 0.37 per equity share of INR 1.00 each. This comes to INR 18.52 million. The dividend will be paid, upon approval by the members of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting to the registered members, who are in the register of members as on the book closure date and in respect of the dematerialised shares, dividend will be paid to the beneficial owners based on the list provided by the depositories.

Review of Operations and Future Outlook

During the year under review, the Company recorded sales of INR 1442.86 million as against INR 1407.32 million in the previous year. The company earned a net profit of INR 151.24 million as against INR 177.31 million in the previous year.

The Indian Subsidiaries, Treadsdirect Limited and Titan Tyrecare Products Limited achieved sales of INR 1670.88 million and INR 45.66 million respectively during the year under review. The revenue from windmill operations increased to INR 35.41 million from INR 33.63 million in the previous year recording an increase of 5%.

There was only marginal improvement in overall sales due to global economic slowdown. The decrease in input costs was inadequate to offset the increases in employee, depreciation and overhead costs. Hence the margins were lower.

In February 2014, the Company commenced manufacture of buffing rasp blades, with the installation and commissioning of a state of the art furnace and relocated two presses at Kovilpalayam in September 2013 at total cost of INR 72.75 million.

The Company acquired the entire business of its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Tyrecare Products Limited with effect from 01.09.2013 consisting of manufacture of retreading machineries and a 100% EOU division engaged in manufacture of brazed carbide products for a consideration of INR 169.63 million.

During the year under review, two hydraulic presses were installed at Annur and new moulds were procured at a total cost of INR 20.62 million.

The Karur facility manufacturing tyre repair units was shifted to Annur in order to consolidate operations.

The wholly owned subsidiary Treadsdirect LLC, USA acquired the assets of Western states manufacturing company Inc which was engaged in manufacture and distribution of tyre repair and related products.

The Company has successfully retreaded aircraft tyres for the Indian Airforce on commercial basis in November 2013.

The Company expects to have considerable growth in sales and profitability in future on account of substantial capital investments made during the year.

Risk and Concerns

The company does not face any risks other than those that are prevalent in the industry. The company has taken all possible steps to overcome such risks. The main concerns are the volatility in raw material prices and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Effective planning in raw material purchasing and the ability to pass on raw material price increases have minimised the risk relating to the volatility in raw material prices. Foreign exchange fluctuation risk is minimised through proper planning and natural hedging.

As a part of the overall risk management strategy, all assets are appropriately insured.

Internal Control Systems

Quarterly Internal Audit is carried out by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants and the observations are reported to the management. Immediate steps are taken to rectify any discrepancies. All significant audit observations are discussed in the audit committee meetings.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

The Company continues to enjoy a cordial relationship with all its employees. The employee count as on March 31, 2014 is 306.

Subsidiaries

The consolidated financial statements presented in this annual report include financial results of all the subsidiary companies. The details of the Subsidiary Companies are furnished in the statement pursuant to section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956.

Directors

The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on 31st July, 2014, have appointed Ms Vidyasankar Bhuvaneswari as an Additional Director of the Company and she holds office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, the Board has recommended the appointment of Ms Vidyasankar Bhuvaneswari as the Independent Director and accordingly necessary Resolution has been included in the Agenda of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Further, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on 31st July, 2014, has recommended the appointment of Mr Suresh Jagannathan, Mr P Vijay Raghunath and Mr M D Selvaraj, as the Independent Directors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years. Accordingly, necessary Resolution(s) proposing their appointment(s) has been included in the Agenda of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Dr Jairam Varadaraj, Director of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Auditors

Pursuant to the Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Company (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the present auditors, M/s. Reddy, Goud and Janardhan, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore, is recommended for appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for 3 years from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, such appointment is liable to ratification by the members of the company at every annual general meeting during their tenure of office.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Directors confirm that they have

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, followed the applicable accounting standards and there are no material departures.

2. Selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit of the Company for the financial year.

3. Taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. Prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

Other Information

Particulars as required by Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956, relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo are provided as an annexure to this report. There are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration exceeding the specified limit as notified by the Government.

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and hence there were no unclaimed fixed deposit as on 31.03.2014.

Corporate Governance

A separate report on the compliance with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges and the Auditor’s Certificate on the compliance form part of this report.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this report, especially those relating to MD & A giving details of company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be construed as "forward looking statements" within the realm of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results are liable to differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

Acknowledgement

The Directors thank the Company’s customers, vendors, investors, business associates and bankers for their support to the Company. The Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the contributions made by all the employees towards the growth of the Company

Annexure to Directors’ Report

A. Conservation of energy

a. Energy conservation measures taken

Energy conservation is an on-going process

b. Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy

There are no significant proposals

c. Impact of the measures taken in (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods.

No significant reduction

d. Total energy consumption per unit of production

Not applicable

B. Technology absorption

e. Efforts made in technology absorption

i. Research and Development (R & D)

1. Specific areas in which R & D is carried out by the Company

Improvements in products and processes

2. Benefit derived as a result of above R & D

Increase in orders from new markets

3. Future plan of action

No significant plans

4 Expenditure on R & D Rs. in Million a. Capital : Nil b. Recurring : 9.15 c. Total : 9.15 d. Total R & D expenditure as a percentage of total turnover : 0.63 %

ii. Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation

Not applicable

C. Foreign exchange earnings & outgo

f. Activities relating to exports; initiatives taken to increase exports, development of new export markets for products and services and export plan

The Company is constantly and consciously planning to penetrate unexplored markets to improve its international market share.

g. Total foreign exchange earned and used

Foreign exchange earned : Rs. 251.73 million Foreign exchange used : Rs. 38.38 million