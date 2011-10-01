Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
144.28
140.73
yoy growth (%)
2.52
Raw materials
-90.67
-92.55
As % of sales
62.84
65.76
Employee costs
-10.46
-8.19
As % of sales
7.25
5.82
Other costs
-34.94
-31.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.21
22.68
Operating profit
8.19
8.04
OPM
5.68
5.71
Depreciation
-5.09
-3.62
Interest expense
-0.65
-0.58
Other income
18.45
19.08
Profit before tax
20.9
22.91
Taxes
-5.78
-5.53
Tax rate
-27.65
-24.14
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
15.12
17.38
Exceptional items
0
0.34
Net profit
15.12
17.73
yoy growth (%)
-14.7
NPM
10.48
12.59
