Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

144.28

140.73

yoy growth (%)

2.52

Raw materials

-90.67

-92.55

As % of sales

62.84

65.76

Employee costs

-10.46

-8.19

As % of sales

7.25

5.82

Other costs

-34.94

-31.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.21

22.68

Operating profit

8.19

8.04

OPM

5.68

5.71

Depreciation

-5.09

-3.62

Interest expense

-0.65

-0.58

Other income

18.45

19.08

Profit before tax

20.9

22.91

Taxes

-5.78

-5.53

Tax rate

-27.65

-24.14

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

15.12

17.38

Exceptional items

0

0.34

Net profit

15.12

17.73

yoy growth (%)

-14.7

NPM

10.48

12.59

