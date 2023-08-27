|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|1
|20
|Final
|Attached Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share (20%) of the Face Value of Rs. 5/- for the Financial Year 2022-23 subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of approval. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2023)
