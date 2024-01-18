|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|0.7
|70
|Interim
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, November 12, 2024, have considered and approved the Interim Dividend of Re. 0.70/- per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- per share (i.e., 70%) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
