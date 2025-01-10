iifl-logo-icon 1
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

11.82
(-2.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.32

1.6

1.6

1.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.05

8.8

8.83

7.88

Net Worth

30.37

10.4

10.43

9.48

Minority Interest

Debt

31.31

24.9

10.65

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

61.68

35.3

21.08

9.48

Fixed Assets

1.51

0.62

0

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.28

0.43

0.29

0.36

Networking Capital

-2.36

-1.44

-1.2

-0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.19

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.52

-1.63

-1.22

-0.63

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.04

0.03

Total Assets

0.44

-0.36

-0.87

-0.18

