Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.32
1.6
1.6
1.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.05
8.8
8.83
7.88
Net Worth
30.37
10.4
10.43
9.48
Minority Interest
Debt
31.31
24.9
10.65
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
61.68
35.3
21.08
9.48
Fixed Assets
1.51
0.62
0
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.28
0.43
0.29
0.36
Networking Capital
-2.36
-1.44
-1.2
-0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.19
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.52
-1.63
-1.22
-0.63
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
0.44
-0.36
-0.87
-0.18
