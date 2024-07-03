Summary

Enbee Trade & Finance Limited was incorporated on July 24th, 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financing and investment in bodies corporate in order to yield greater revenue for its stakeholders. It operates into one segment viz. loans given. The Company is a Category B NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company deals in Unsecured Loans to Retail and MSME Customers.The Company has been in the business for the last 30 years and has seen many ups and down in the economy of India. It follows conservative investment pattern and has committed client base for services. The Management of Company is looking forward to achieve new heights on the corporate front with the new objects as adopted by the Company recently. Also, the management hired good professionals to render their expert services in the new ventures. There are no holding as well as subsidiary company.During the period 2015-16, Amar Gala (Acquirer) executed Share Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2015 with the erstwhile Promoter Shareholders for purchase of Shares of the Company and complied with formalities of the open offer process as per the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. The declassification of Promoters took place and the acquirer purchased the 58,200 Equity Shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share in Regulations 22(2) and 22(2A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers), Regulations, 2011, as amended, (Tak

