iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Share Price

12.35
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.5
  • Day's High13.3
  • 52 Wk High27.91
  • Prev. Close12.99
  • Day's Low12.35
  • 52 Wk Low 9.29
  • Turnover (lac)15.01
  • P/E27.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.9
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.5

Prev. Close

12.99

Turnover(Lac.)

15.01

Day's High

13.3

Day's Low

12.35

52 Week's High

27.91

52 Week's Low

9.29

Book Value

15.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.5

P/E

27.64

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.43%

Non-Promoter- 63.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.32

1.6

1.6

1.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.05

8.8

8.83

7.88

Net Worth

30.37

10.4

10.43

9.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-9.9

0.4

2.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayesh Gulabbhai Patel

Executive Director

Samta Amar Gala

Chairman & Managing Director

Amar Gala

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Akash Gangar

Additional Director

Rakesh Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd

Summary

Enbee Trade & Finance Limited was incorporated on July 24th, 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financing and investment in bodies corporate in order to yield greater revenue for its stakeholders. It operates into one segment viz. loans given. The Company is a Category B NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company deals in Unsecured Loans to Retail and MSME Customers.The Company has been in the business for the last 30 years and has seen many ups and down in the economy of India. It follows conservative investment pattern and has committed client base for services. The Management of Company is looking forward to achieve new heights on the corporate front with the new objects as adopted by the Company recently. Also, the management hired good professionals to render their expert services in the new ventures. There are no holding as well as subsidiary company.During the period 2015-16, Amar Gala (Acquirer) executed Share Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2015 with the erstwhile Promoter Shareholders for purchase of Shares of the Company and complied with formalities of the open offer process as per the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. The declassification of Promoters took place and the acquirer purchased the 58,200 Equity Shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share in Regulations 22(2) and 22(2A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers), Regulations, 2011, as amended, (Tak
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹60.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is 27.64 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹9.29 and ₹27.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd?

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.56%, 3 Years at -26.63%, 1 Year at -40.63%, 6 Month at 17.03%, 3 Month at 19.07% and 1 Month at -3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.