SectorFinance
Open₹12.5
Prev. Close₹12.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.01
Day's High₹13.3
Day's Low₹12.35
52 Week's High₹27.91
52 Week's Low₹9.29
Book Value₹15.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.5
P/E27.64
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.32
1.6
1.6
1.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.05
8.8
8.83
7.88
Net Worth
30.37
10.4
10.43
9.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-9.9
0.4
2.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayesh Gulabbhai Patel
Executive Director
Samta Amar Gala
Chairman & Managing Director
Amar Gala
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Akash Gangar
Additional Director
Rakesh Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Enbee Trade & Finance Limited was incorporated on July 24th, 1985. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financing and investment in bodies corporate in order to yield greater revenue for its stakeholders. It operates into one segment viz. loans given. The Company is a Category B NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company deals in Unsecured Loans to Retail and MSME Customers.The Company has been in the business for the last 30 years and has seen many ups and down in the economy of India. It follows conservative investment pattern and has committed client base for services. The Management of Company is looking forward to achieve new heights on the corporate front with the new objects as adopted by the Company recently. Also, the management hired good professionals to render their expert services in the new ventures. There are no holding as well as subsidiary company.During the period 2015-16, Amar Gala (Acquirer) executed Share Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2015 with the erstwhile Promoter Shareholders for purchase of Shares of the Company and complied with formalities of the open offer process as per the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. The declassification of Promoters took place and the acquirer purchased the 58,200 Equity Shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share in Regulations 22(2) and 22(2A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers), Regulations, 2011, as amended, (Tak
The Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹60.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is 27.64 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹9.29 and ₹27.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.56%, 3 Years at -26.63%, 1 Year at -40.63%, 6 Month at 17.03%, 3 Month at 19.07% and 1 Month at -3.92%.
