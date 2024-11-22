Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 22 2024 to consider discuss and decide various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Board of Directors at its meeting held today has fixed Thursday, 28th November 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining equity shareholders who are entitled to receive Rights Entitlement in the Right Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30th 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, Saturday, October 26, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 The Board upon the recommendation from the Audit Committee has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 21 Aug 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date of Annual General Meeting(AGM) fix the dates of the Closure of Books And Registers Of Members and to appoint scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting. ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the date of Annual General Meeting(AGM), fix the dates of the Closure of Books And Registers Of Members and to appoint scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting. The meeting originally scheduled for August 29, 2024, has been rescheduled to September 2, 2024, due to unforeseen circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on September 02, 2024 have fixed the date of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Members Of The Company, Decided the Book closure date, Approved Notice, directors report and other ancillary matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th July 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company. The Board shall inter alia consider and approve the followings: - 1. To note Cessation of Mr. Hiren Mahesh Savla (DIN: 10420786) Non-Executive Independent Director due to his death. 2. To appoint Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra (DIN: 06919510) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. To reconstitute various Committees of the Board. 1. The Board took note of Cessation of Mr. Hiren Mahesh Savla (DIN: 10420786), Non-Executive Independent Director due to his sad demise and further took into account his valuable services and guidance during his tenure. 2. Pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board appointed Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra (DIN: 06919510) as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with immediate effect. 3. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee is re-constituted in view of demise of Mr. Hiren Mahesh Savla, Non-executive Independent Director of the Company and appointment of new Director Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on Friday 21st June 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company. The Board shall inter alia consider and approve the followings: - 1. To appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 held on Friday, 21st June, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, have taken on record and approved amongst other matters, the following business: 1. Appointment of Ms. Anshul Bajaj (ACS - 31882) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company, pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, she will also be designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) We are filing revised outcome of Board Meeting in continuation of board meeting held on Friday, 21st June, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. with additional information as required in Regulation 30 of Para of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Revised outcome of the Meeting Held On May 27, 2024 and we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the revised ....

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Alteration in Authorized Share Capital of the company amendment in Article of Association of the company fixing the date time venue of EGM appointment of scrutinizer for the EGM and any other matter as may be decided by the chair. The meeting of the board of directors of Enbee Trade and Finance Limited (the Company) held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 to approved the increase in authorised share capital of the company, draft postal ballot notice, appointment of scrutinizer and the related party transactions. Kindly take the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024) Board approved: - 1.Increase in Authorised Share Capital: The board has approved the increase in authorized share capital from Rs. 34,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Four Crores) divided into 3,40,00,000 (Three crore and Forty lakh shares) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores) divided into 4,90,00,000 (Four crore and Nine lakh shares) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. 2.Approved the alteration of Memorandum of Association to substitute the existing Clause V with the new Clause V; 3.Approved the alteration of Articles of Association to substitute the existing Clause The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs 34,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Four Crores) divided into 3,40,00,000 (Three crore and Forty lakh shares) equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each with the new Clause: The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs 49,00, 00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores) divided into 4,90,00,000 (Four crore and Nine lakh shares) equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. 4.Addition in Article of Association: The Board of Directors has recommended the addition of a new clause to our articles of association pertaining to the approval of bonus shares. The proposed clause is as follows: Bonus Shares: The Board of Directors shall have the authority to recommend the issuance of bonus shares, splitting of shares as and when required in the best interests of the company. Such approvals shall be subject to subsequent ratification by the sharcholders during a general meeting. 5.Ratification/ Approval of Related Party Transactions: The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee has ratified and approved the Related Party Transactions undertaken with the Promoters and members of Promoter Group during the Financial Year 2023 and Financial Year 2024 in compliance with the requirements of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and any subsequent amendments thereto and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations), and such other regulatory provisions, as may be applicable. Such approvals shall be subject to subsequent ratification by the shareholders during a general meeting. 6.Approval of Material Related Party Transactions: The Board of Directors on the recommendation of Audit Comnmittee have approved specific transaction(s)/ contract(s)/ arrangement(s)/ agreement(s) (whether by way of an individual transaction or otherwise) proposed to be entered into with its Promoters and members of Promoter Group, during the financial year 2024-25, notwithstanding the fact that the aggregate value of all these transaction(s), whether undertaken directly by the Company, may exceed the prescribed thresholds as per provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations as applicable from time to time, in order to ensure timely identification, approval, disclosure and reporting of transactions between the Company and any of its Related Parties. Such approvals shall be subject to subsequent ratification by the sharcholders during a general meeting. 7. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice: The Board of Directors has approved the draft postal ballot notice pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as required to be sent to the Shareholders of the Company. The Postal Ballot Meeting shall be convened for seeking consent of members of the company for the following items of special business: a) Increase in Authorised Share Capital b) Approval for amendment to Clause V of the MoA; c) Approval for addition in Article of Association; d) Ratification/ Approval of Related Party Transactions undertaken during the Financial Year 2023 and Financial Year 2024; and e) Approval of Material Related Party Transactions proposed to be undertaken during the financial year 2024-25. 8.Appointment of the Scrutinizer: The Board of Directors has approved the Appointment of M/s. Amit R. Dadheech & Associates, Company Secretaries, to act as Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot/Remote E- voting process in fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024