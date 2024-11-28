121:50 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD. (512441) RECORD DATE 28/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 121 (One Twenty One) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 3/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 50 (Fifty) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/11/2024 DR-766/2024-2025 * All Money payable at the time of Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.11.2024)