This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on September 02, 2024 have fixed the date of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Members Of The Company, Decided the Book closure date, Approved Notice, directors report and other ancillary matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at B4/ C5, Gods Gift CHS Ltd, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai City-400013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)