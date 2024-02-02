iifl-logo
Encash Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

29
(-3.33%)
Feb 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.59

4.93

5.13

5.12

Net Worth

8.49

8.83

9.03

9.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

-0.06

Total Liabilities

8.49

8.83

9.03

8.96

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.45

0.52

0.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0.06

0

Networking Capital

7.84

8.09

8.18

8.06

Inventories

7.7

7.77

7.71

29.25

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.09

0.29

0.62

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.75

0.69

0.82

0.46

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.13

-0.43

-0.45

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

-0.33

-0.21

-21.82

Cash

0.21

0.24

0.26

0.44

Total Assets

8.49

8.84

9.02

8.96

No Record Found

No Record Found

