Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.58
5.33
2.09
yoy growth (%)
-100
-89.08
154.26
-49.73
Raw materials
0.03
-0.34
1.23
24.54
As % of sales
0
60.06
23.17
1,170.82
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.26
-0.3
-0.35
As % of sales
0
45.42
5.75
16.75
Other costs
-0.13
0
-6.24
-26.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0.07
117.18
1,250.03
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.03
0.01
0.08
OPM
0
-5.56
0.23
4.03
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.31
0
0.01
0.13
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.22
-0.18
0.01
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-19.19
-7.64
-7.02
-77.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.21
-0.17
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.21
-0.17
0
yoy growth (%)
-63.71
20.86
-5,609.69
-78.48
NPM
0
-36.34
-3.28
0.15
