iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Encash Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29
(-3.33%)
Feb 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Encash Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.58

5.33

2.09

yoy growth (%)

-100

-89.08

154.26

-49.73

Raw materials

0.03

-0.34

1.23

24.54

As % of sales

0

60.06

23.17

1,170.82

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.26

-0.3

-0.35

As % of sales

0

45.42

5.75

16.75

Other costs

-0.13

0

-6.24

-26.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0.07

117.18

1,250.03

Operating profit

-0.23

-0.03

0.01

0.08

OPM

0

-5.56

0.23

4.03

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.31

0

0.01

0.13

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.22

-0.18

0.01

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-19.19

-7.64

-7.02

-77.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.21

-0.17

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.21

-0.17

0

yoy growth (%)

-63.71

20.86

-5,609.69

-78.48

NPM

0

-36.34

-3.28

0.15

Encash Entert. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Encash Entertainment Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.