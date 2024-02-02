iifl-logo
Encash Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29
(-3.33%)
Feb 2, 2024

Encash Entert. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.22

-0.18

0.01

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.1

-0.23

-0.14

1.32

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

-0.63

-0.52

1.13

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.17

0.03

0.21

Free cash flow

-0.17

-0.46

-0.49

1.34

Equity raised

10.38

10.8

11.15

11.13

Investing

0

0

0

-1.36

Financing

0

0

0.08

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.2

10.33

10.73

11.3

