Encash Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.22
-0.18
0.01
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.1
-0.23
-0.14
1.32
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
-0.63
-0.52
1.13
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.17
0.03
0.21
Free cash flow
-0.17
-0.46
-0.49
1.34
Equity raised
10.38
10.8
11.15
11.13
Investing
0
0
0
-1.36
Financing
0
0
0.08
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.2
10.33
10.73
11.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.