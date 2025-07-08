iifl-logo
Encash Entertainment Ltd Share Price Live

29
(-3.33%)
Feb 2, 2024

  • Open29
  • Day's High29
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close30
  • Day's Low29
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Encash Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Encash Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Encash Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Encash Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.40%

Non-Promoter- 67.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Encash Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.59

4.93

5.13

5.12

Net Worth

8.49

8.83

9.03

9.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.58

5.33

2.09

yoy growth (%)

-100

-89.08

154.26

-49.73

Raw materials

0.03

-0.34

1.23

24.54

As % of sales

0

60.06

23.17

1,170.82

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.26

-0.3

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.22

-0.18

0.01

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.1

-0.23

-0.14

1.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-89.08

154.26

-49.73

Op profit growth

622.65

-357.96

-85.15

-324

EBIT growth

-57.95

27.01

-697.17

-0.7

Net profit growth

-63.71

20.86

-5,609.69

-78.48

No Record Found

Encash Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,214.25

93.692,74,235.18619.71014,462.39341.61

Trent Ltd

TRENT

5,439.65

137.051,93,372.74349.920.094,106.1166.37

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

129.9

128.6160,551.21107.2801,468.6513.43

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

372.4

323.8319,425.6414.940616.03115.91

Medplus Health Services Ltd

MEDPLUS

853.1

253.1510,215.3113.980201.75103.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Encash Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachet Saraf

Non Executive Director

Rashmi Saraf

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardika Pancholi

Independent Director

Neha Kedia

Registered Office

9 Lal Bazar Street,

3rd Floor Mercantile Building,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: +91-33-40063970

Website: http://www.encashentertainment.com

Email: encash_entertainment@outlook.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata - 700 019

Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Encash Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Brindavan Suppliers Private Limited on March 28, 2008, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, We...
Reports by Encash Entertainment Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Encash Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Encash Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Encash Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Encash Entertainment Ltd is ₹11.30 Cr. as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Encash Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Encash Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Encash Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Encash Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Encash Entertainment Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of Encash Entertainment Ltd?

Encash Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.41%, 6 Month at -9.38%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Encash Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Encash Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 67.60 %

