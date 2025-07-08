Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹29
Prev. Close₹30
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.87
Day's High₹29
Day's Low₹29
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.59
4.93
5.13
5.12
Net Worth
8.49
8.83
9.03
9.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.58
5.33
2.09
yoy growth (%)
-100
-89.08
154.26
-49.73
Raw materials
0.03
-0.34
1.23
24.54
As % of sales
0
60.06
23.17
1,170.82
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.26
-0.3
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.22
-0.18
0.01
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.1
-0.23
-0.14
1.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-89.08
154.26
-49.73
Op profit growth
622.65
-357.96
-85.15
-324
EBIT growth
-57.95
27.01
-697.17
-0.7
Net profit growth
-63.71
20.86
-5,609.69
-78.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,214.25
|93.69
|2,74,235.18
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,439.65
|137.05
|1,93,372.74
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.9
|128.61
|60,551.21
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
372.4
|323.83
|19,425.64
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
853.1
|253.15
|10,215.31
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachet Saraf
Non Executive Director
Rashmi Saraf
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardika Pancholi
Independent Director
Neha Kedia
9 Lal Bazar Street,
3rd Floor Mercantile Building,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: +91-33-40063970
Website: http://www.encashentertainment.com
Email: encash_entertainment@outlook.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata - 700 019
Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
Encash Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Brindavan Suppliers Private Limited on March 28, 2008, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, We...
Reports by Encash Entertainment Ltd
