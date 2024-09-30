1. The Board of Directors approved the book closure date being 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 2. The notice of AGM was placed before the Board and hence approved. The date of AGM decided is 30th September, 2024. 3. The Board of Directors have appointed Ms Neha Poddar as scrutinizer. PROCEEDINGS OF THE 16TH AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZERS REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS OF 16TH AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)