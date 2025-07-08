Encash Entertainment Ltd Summary

Encash Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Brindavan Suppliers Private Limited on March 28, 2008, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently on 21 March, 2011 the Company name was changed to Encash Entertainment Private Limited. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Encash Entertainment Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 29th July, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Paresh Kumar Mahala and Mr. Debasis Pal. Later on, in 2009, Mr. Sachet Saraf & Ms. Rashmi Saraf acquired stake in the Company and assumed control over the Company. At present, the Company is mainly engaged in the business of entertainment and style & fashion garments sector and studio operation. The Companys segments include trading and film production.Apart from this, the Company is outsourcing the processing services like content development, multi-media, editing and sound recording from specialized professionals of the media fields, based at Kolkata. Further, it also engaged in the business of fashion designing, wherein it design niche segment of dress materials, suits etc and supply them to retailers.The Company produced film in Bengali language namely Shada Kaalo Aabchaa, which got released in December, 2013. The Company raised money from public aggregating to Rs 4.39 Crore by issuing 10,98,000 Equity Shares in September, 2014.In 2014-15, it produced a film named Anjali (Working Title) under the direction of Miss Swati Ganguly which went on floor from 18.02.2015 and Icche Purti (Working Title) under the direction of Mr. Soumitri Sankar Ghosh which went on floor from 10.05.2015. It started the new designer garments showroom under the brand name ENCASH FASHION since January. 2015.The Company started its Studio Segment for post production of films covering EDITING, DUBBING, SOUND & SOUND MIXING, BGM, DI, CC, PORTFOLIO and CHROMA in 2015-16.