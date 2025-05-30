Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Encash Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2025. 2. To consider appointment of Secretarial Auditor Internal Auditor and Scrutinizer of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. 1. The Board of Directors has adopted the Balance Sheet for the Year ended 31.03.2025 and profit and loss account for the said period. 2. The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Neha Poddar as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2025-2026. 3. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Samit Kumar Baid as Internal Auditor for the financial year 2025-2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2025 13 Mar 2025

Encash Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider appointment/re-appointment of Mr. Sachet Saraf as the Managing Director of the Company. 2. To consider general business of the company The Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. Sachet Saraf, as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 1 year. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Encash Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Unaudited Financial Statement for half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report by auditor. 2. To consider general business of the company To appoint M/s S L PRASAD & CO., Practicing Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 332736E) as statutory auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arises due to death of previous statutory auditor i.e. M/s AK BARMAN & ASSOCIATES (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) 1. To consider Unaudited Financial Statement for half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report by auditor. 2. To consider general business of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Encash Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider appointment of Statutory Auditor in place of AK Barman & Associates Practicing Chartered Accountants in Kolkata due to death of the Auditor. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Encash Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To appoint Mr. Chandra Kant Khemani as new Independent Director in place of retiring director Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singhania. 2. To consider inclusion of appointment of new Director in the notice of AGM. 3. To consider general business of the company 1. The Board of Directors has decided to appoint to appoint Mr. Chandra Kant Khemani as new Independent Director in place of Mr. Rajesh Singhania. 2. The Board of Directors has approved necessary amendments to be included in notice of the AGM to incorporate the appointment of new director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024