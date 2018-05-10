Ennore Coke Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
100
100
100
100
Reserves
-201.01
-167.4
-94.27
-40.51
Net Worth
-85.51
-51.9
21.23
74.99
Minority Interest
Debt
236.55
240.39
244.79
291.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.82
2.41
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.86
190.9
266.02
366.36
Fixed Assets
60.05
69.23
81.07
87.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.08
12.09
11.39
Networking Capital
92.17
117.22
149.2
245.68
Inventories
0.22
27.28
65.61
166.51
Inventory Days
29.69
142.08
70.2
131.61
Sundry Debtors
0.66
106.5
177.25
320.84
Debtor Days
89.09
554.69
189.65
253.59
Other Current Assets
128.2
69.82
22.81
230.61
Sundry Creditors
-17.1
-66.35
-88.9
-353.65
Creditor Days
2,308.27
345.57
95.11
279.52
Other Current Liabilities
-19.81
-20.03
-27.57
-118.63
Cash
0.55
4.37
23.65
21.37
Total Assets
152.86
190.9
266.01
366.35
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.