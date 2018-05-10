Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.7
70.07
341.13
461.78
yoy growth (%)
-96.14
-79.45
-26.12
34
Raw materials
-27.05
-92.33
-355.72
-422.93
As % of sales
1,000.52
131.75
104.27
91.58
Employee costs
-2.17
-4.42
-5.5
-4.27
As % of sales
80.38
6.31
1.61
0.92
Other costs
-5.8
-10.97
-57.49
-78.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
214.74
15.65
16.85
16.93
Operating profit
-32.33
-37.65
-77.6
-43.61
OPM
-1,195.65
-53.73
-22.74
-9.44
Depreciation
-9.06
-12.89
-12.95
-14.9
Interest expense
-0.77
-15.82
-15.31
-15.92
Other income
7.96
11.44
51.59
39.18
Profit before tax
-34.21
-54.92
-54.27
-35.25
Taxes
0.59
-18.19
0.69
-0.85
Tax rate
-1.73
33.12
-1.28
2.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-33.61
-73.12
-53.58
-36.11
Exceptional items
-6.84
0
-0.06
-0.01
Net profit
-33.61
-73.12
-53.64
-36.12
yoy growth (%)
-54.02
36.3
48.5
-9.21
NPM
-1,243.29
-104.34
-15.72
-7.82
No Record Found
