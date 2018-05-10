iifl-logo
Ennore Coke Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.05
(3.02%)
May 10, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.7

70.07

341.13

461.78

yoy growth (%)

-96.14

-79.45

-26.12

34

Raw materials

-27.05

-92.33

-355.72

-422.93

As % of sales

1,000.52

131.75

104.27

91.58

Employee costs

-2.17

-4.42

-5.5

-4.27

As % of sales

80.38

6.31

1.61

0.92

Other costs

-5.8

-10.97

-57.49

-78.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

214.74

15.65

16.85

16.93

Operating profit

-32.33

-37.65

-77.6

-43.61

OPM

-1,195.65

-53.73

-22.74

-9.44

Depreciation

-9.06

-12.89

-12.95

-14.9

Interest expense

-0.77

-15.82

-15.31

-15.92

Other income

7.96

11.44

51.59

39.18

Profit before tax

-34.21

-54.92

-54.27

-35.25

Taxes

0.59

-18.19

0.69

-0.85

Tax rate

-1.73

33.12

-1.28

2.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-33.61

-73.12

-53.58

-36.11

Exceptional items

-6.84

0

-0.06

-0.01

Net profit

-33.61

-73.12

-53.64

-36.12

yoy growth (%)

-54.02

36.3

48.5

-9.21

NPM

-1,243.29

-104.34

-15.72

-7.82

