iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ennore Coke Ltd Share Price Live

2.05
(3.02%)
May 10, 2018|02:41:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.08
  • Day's High2.08
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.99
  • Day's Low2.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-123.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ennore Coke Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.08

Prev. Close

1.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

2.08

Day's Low

2.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-123.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ennore Coke Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ennore Coke Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ennore Coke Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.76%

Non-Promoter- 6.28%

Institutions: 6.28%

Non-Institutions: 31.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ennore Coke Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

100

100

100

100

Reserves

-201.01

-167.4

-94.27

-40.51

Net Worth

-85.51

-51.9

21.23

74.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.7

70.07

341.13

461.78

yoy growth (%)

-96.14

-79.45

-26.12

34

Raw materials

-27.05

-92.33

-355.72

-422.93

As % of sales

1,000.52

131.75

104.27

91.58

Employee costs

-2.17

-4.42

-5.5

-4.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-34.21

-54.92

-54.27

-35.25

Depreciation

-9.06

-12.89

-12.95

-14.9

Tax paid

0.59

-18.19

0.69

-0.85

Working capital

-27.57

-59.74

53.68

-26.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.14

-79.45

-26.12

34

Op profit growth

-14.13

-51.47

77.94

56.1

EBIT growth

-14.48

0.35

101.54

-35.38

Net profit growth

-54.02

36.3

48.5

-9.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ennore Coke Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ennore Coke Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Aravind Subramaniam

Independent Director

K U Sivadas

Non Executive Director

J Kotteswari

Company Secretary

G Srinivasa Ramanujan

Registered Office

Mookambika Complex 6th Flr No4,

Lady Desika Road Mylapore,

Tamil Nadu - 600004

Tel: -

Website: http://www.ennorecoke.com

Email: complianceofficer@ennorecoke.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-re...
Read More

Reports by Ennore Coke Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ennore Coke Ltd share price today?

The Ennore Coke Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ennore Coke Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ennore Coke Ltd is ₹3.18 Cr. as of 10 May ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ennore Coke Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ennore Coke Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 10 May ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ennore Coke Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ennore Coke Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ennore Coke Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 May ‘18

What is the CAGR of Ennore Coke Ltd?

Ennore Coke Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.56%, 3 Years at -44.61%, 1 Year at -34.92%, 6 Month at -40.41%, 3 Month at -9.69% and 1 Month at 2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ennore Coke Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ennore Coke Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.77 %
Institutions - 6.29 %
Public - 31.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ennore Coke Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.