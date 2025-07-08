SectorTrading
Open₹2.08
Prev. Close₹1.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.89
Day's High₹2.08
Day's Low₹2.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-123.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
100
100
100
100
Reserves
-201.01
-167.4
-94.27
-40.51
Net Worth
-85.51
-51.9
21.23
74.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.7
70.07
341.13
461.78
yoy growth (%)
-96.14
-79.45
-26.12
34
Raw materials
-27.05
-92.33
-355.72
-422.93
As % of sales
1,000.52
131.75
104.27
91.58
Employee costs
-2.17
-4.42
-5.5
-4.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-34.21
-54.92
-54.27
-35.25
Depreciation
-9.06
-12.89
-12.95
-14.9
Tax paid
0.59
-18.19
0.69
-0.85
Working capital
-27.57
-59.74
53.68
-26.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.14
-79.45
-26.12
34
Op profit growth
-14.13
-51.47
77.94
56.1
EBIT growth
-14.48
0.35
101.54
-35.38
Net profit growth
-54.02
36.3
48.5
-9.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M Aravind Subramaniam
Independent Director
K U Sivadas
Non Executive Director
J Kotteswari
Company Secretary
G Srinivasa Ramanujan
Mookambika Complex 6th Flr No4,
Lady Desika Road Mylapore,
Tamil Nadu - 600004
Tel: -
Website: http://www.ennorecoke.com
Email: complianceofficer@ennorecoke.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-re...
Reports by Ennore Coke Ltd
