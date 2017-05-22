Dear Shareholders,

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the Thirty Second Annual Report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The performance of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 is summarized below:

Rs. In Lakhs

Particulars 2016 - 2017 2015 - 2016 Revenue from operations and Other Income 1066.60 8152.79 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (2436.80) (2620.43) Interest & Finance Charges 77.85 1582.87 Depreciation 906.68 1289.55 Provision for Tax - 377.76 Deferred Tax (59.51) 1441.51 Net Profit/(Loss) for the year (3361.83) (7,312.24)

Revenue from operations and other income for the year under review was reduced to Rsl066.60 lacs as compared to the previous year Rs. 8152.79 lacs due to non- operations of the factory from July 2015 till the end of the financial year and the loss before tax was Rs. (3361.83) lacs and for previous year (7,312.24) lacs.

The Company had made an application with Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and the said reference has been registered by the Board as Case No.125/2016. However, BIFR shall stand dissolved, consequent to the notification issued by Ministry of Finance, vide no. S.O. 3568(E) dated 25th November 2016.

As per the notification issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide no. S.O. 3594(E) dated 30th November 2016, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 came into effect from 1st December 2016, and all the reference made or inquiry pending to or before BIFR shall stand abated and the Companies are necessitated to make an application with National Company Law Tribunal.

The board of directors of the Company as per the aforesaid notification approved to make a fresh application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai as required under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

A detailed review of the operations, performance and outlook of the company and its business is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms a part of this report.

Depository System

Your Companys Equity Shares are available in dematerialized form through National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

(CDSL). As at 31st March 2017, 99.91% of the Equity Shares of the Company were held in demat form.

Dividend

Your Directors have not recommended dividend in view of the losses incurred by the company during the year.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits either from the shareholders or public within the meaning of The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Disclosures under the Companies Act 2013

i) Extract of Annual Retum:-

The extract of the Annual Return in the form MGT - 9 as required under Section 92 (3) and 134 (3) of the Act is attached to this Report as Annexure - A.

ii) Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 5 (Five) times in the year 2016-17. The details of the board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

iii) Change in Share Capital

During the year under review, there is no change in the Share Capital of the Company.

iv) Composition of Audit Committee

The Board has constituted the Audit Committee which comprises of Mr. K.U. Sivadas as the Chairman and Ms. J Kotteswari and Mr. Aravind Subramaniam as the members. More details on the committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

v) Related Part Transactions

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBILODR. There are no materially significant Related Party transactions made by the Company with Promoters,

Directors or Key Management Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

The Related Party Transactions Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at the Web Link: http://www.ennorecoke.com/ investors/ Policy on Related Party transactions.

Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 is enclosed as Annexure - B in Form AOC-2.

Material Changes and Commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between March 31,2017 and May 22,2017 (date of the report)

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year (March 31, 2017) and the date of the Report (May 22, 2017).

Conservation Of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings And Outgo

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure - C and is attached to this report.

Internal Control System

The Company has in place an adequate system of internal controls commensurate with its size, requirements and the nature of operations. These systems are designed, keeping in view the nature of activities carried out at each location and the various business operations. The company has documented a robust and comprehensive internal control system for all the major processes to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedures, laws and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources. The formalised systems of control facilitate effective compliance as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Company also has well documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various processes which is periodically reviewed for changes warranted due to business needs.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal controls system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. The Audit Committee also met the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statements, including the financial reporting system, compliance to accounting policies and procedures, the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and systems followed by the Company.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rule 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors had approved the Policy on Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower and the same was hosted on the website of the Company. The Policy inter-alia provides Whistle Blower, a direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director/employee has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year.

The Whistle Blower Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at the Web Link:

http://www.ennorecoke.com/Investors/Corporate Governance/Whistle Blower Policy.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

In terms of Section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company have constituted a CSR Committee. The Committee comprises of all Independent Directors. Since the average net profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years was negative, the Company was not required to spend any money on CSR activities during the previous year.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

1. Cessation

There were no cessation during the financial year 2016-17

2. Appointment

There were no appointments made during the financial year 2016-17

3. Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) and Article 121 of the Articles of Association of the Company Ms. J Kotteswari (DIN No. 02155868) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company and being eligible, offer herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment.

4. Appointment of Independent Directors

There were no appointment of Independent Directors during the Financial Year 2016-17.

5. Key Managerial Person

During the year under review, the Board appointed Mr. G Srinivasa Ramanujan - Company Secretary as the Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Evaluation of the Boards Performance

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the performance evaluation of the Board was carried out during the year under review. More details on the same is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Remuneration Policy

The Remuneration Policy of the Company comprising the appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Executives of the Company including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other related matters has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2017, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures if any;

(ii) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2017 and Profit and Loss and cash flow of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

(iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a going concern basis.

(v) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company is committed to provide equal opportunities at all levels, safe and healthy workplaces and protecting human health and environment. The Company provides opportunities to all its employees to improve their skills and capabilities. Your Company is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the grounds of race, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, color, gender, age, citizenship, sexual orientation, marital status or any disability not affecting the functional requirements of the position held.

The Company has also framed a policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. There were no cases reported during the financial year under review under the said policy

Auditors

a) Statutory Auditors

M/s. K Rajagopal & Associates, (Registration No. 016198S) Chartered Accountants, Chennai, Statutory Auditors of the Company had been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting, by the members at the Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2016.

As per Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the company shall place such appointment of the Statutory Auditors for ratification by members at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Members attention is invited to the observation made by the Auditors under "Emphasis of Matter" appearing in the Auditors Reports.

b) Internal Audit

Since the Plant was not in operations for the past 1 year, no Internal Audit was conducted during the financial year under review.

c) Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. B. Chandra, Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure D "

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance is based on some fundamental and basic principles such as conducting the business with integrity and fairness, ensuring transparency in all the transactions, making all relevant disclosures as per the various Regulations in force and complying with all the laws of the land, ensuring accountability and responsibility in all dealings with the various stakeholders and commitment for conducting the business in an ethical and transparent manner.

Your Company is committed to achieving and maintaining these high standards of Corporate Governance and places high emphasis on business ethics. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 forms part of the Annual Report.

The Company has laid down a well- defined Code of Conduct, which fairly addresses the issues of integrity, conflict of interest and confidentiality and stresses the need of ethical conduct, which is the basis of good governance. This Code of Conduct is applicable to all the members of the Board and the Senior Management Personnel. The declaration regarding compliance with Ennore Coke Limited - Code of Conduct and Ethics for all Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

The Company is complying with all the norms laid down by the Regulatory Authorities in all its functional areas. The Company Secretary is also the Compliance Officer under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 entered into with the Stock Exchanges, to comply with various guidelines of Securities and Exchange Board of India and Stock Exchanges.

The Company is promptly submitting a "Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate Governance" as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with the Stock Exchanges.

As part of the good Corporate Governance, the Company ensures that all Investor Grievances are attended to and resolved in a timely manner as per the records maintained by our Registrar and Transfer Agent.

The certificate from the Statutory Auditors, M/s Sreedhar, Suresh & Rajagopalan, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is reproduced in a separate section elsewhere in the Annual Report.

Insider Trading

In compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended, your Company has instituted a comprehensive Code titled as "Ennore Coke Limited - Code of Conduct" which lays down guidelines and advises the Directors and Employees of the Company on procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing in securities of the Company.

Particulars of Employees

None of the employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under the 2013 Act and the rules framed thereunder. The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the 2013 Act read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company. Details pursuant to the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed herewith as "Annexure - E

Audit Report and Explanation under Section 134 (3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013

The Auditors Report is self-explanatory and does not require any further comments except that:

Reply to the Statutory Auditors Qualification:

With regard to non provision of interest due to banks, the management wishes to state that the Banks have not charged any interest in the Term Loan and the working capital outstanding pending regularisation of irregularities in the working capital limits. Hence the company has also not provided any interest and finance charges for the said period.The interst and finance charges will be accounted as and when the Banks debit the same.

Point (a) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding preparation of the financial statements on a Going Concern basis, the management is working with all stakeholders including bankers /BIFR on a rehabilitation/restructuring proposal for continuing the operations of the Company.

Point (b) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding non availability of confirmation of balances, the management is in the process of obtaining the confirmation from the parties and the management is confident of realising/setding the amounts.

Point (c) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding the inter adjustment of trade receivables and Trade payables with a fellow subsidiary, the Management informed that the transaction is based on mutual agreement between the parties concerned and balance confirmation from the respective parties is also available.

Point (d) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding VAT Payment, the company has filed a case which is subjudice and the amount paid is expected to be refunded.

Point (e) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding adjustment of Input Credit - Excise duty, the management is confident of the full recovery /adjustment in the ensuing years.

Point (f) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding non movement in trade receivable, the management is confident of realsing the amount.

Point (g) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

Regarding non movement in loans & advances including a related party, the management is confident of realizing the amounts.

Point (h) of "Emphasis of Matter" in Auditors Report:

With regard to non provision of impairment on CWIP, the management is of the opinion that CWIP amount will get capitalised once the operations resumes. Hence no provision for impairment of the CWIP is considered necessary.

Reply to the Statutory Auditors Qualification:

Point (1&2)

The Company will ensure compliances under the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation for the assistance, support and cooperation extended by the Banks, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities, Customers, Suppliers and all Members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the committed services by all employees of the Company.