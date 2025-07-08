Ennore Coke Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-recovery technology and waste heat recovery based power plant in Haldia, West Bengal.Ennore Coke Limited is an Associate Company of the US$ 220 million Shriram EPC Limited. Shriram EPC is the flagship company of the Shriram EPC Group, a part of the US$ 8 billion Shriram Group which has diverse interests across Financial Services, IT Services, Project Engineering & Construction, Property Development, Life Insurance and General Insurance.The present capacity of ECLs Haldia plant is around 1.30 LTPA and 12 MW power through waste heat generation. The plant has provision for increasing its capacity by double in shortest time.Apart from this is also getting 2.0 LTPA from Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) through conversion agreement, ECL has augmented its existing capacity by another 1.0 LTPA through their sister concern Wellman Coke India Limited, Cuttack, Orissa With this ECLs present production capacity is around 4.30 LTPA and it is progressing towards 1.0 million TPA.The Board of Directors Including Ganesan Natarajan President & CEO(who is also Whole Time Director) have excellent track in various field of Management of Finance, Administration, Commercial Operations trading, marketing and technical capacity, The Technology for Haldia plant is sourced from proven indigenous DSA Dasgupta design but improvised to the latest generation and the state-of-art process technology.The technical features adopted includes introduction of stamp charging technique for preparing the coal coke blend charge with improvements in the heating system inside the oven and also at the sole flues, simultaneous pushing of coke with charging of coal a developed by the In-house expertise of ECLs technical experts/personnel.ECL is in the final stages of getting itself accredited with ISO certification for manufacture of Coke and co-generation of power is totally an eco-friendly combine unit and it is coming under Clean Development Mechanism under Kyoto protocol of United Nations Climate Change Framework.