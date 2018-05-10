Ennore Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-34.21
-54.92
-54.27
-35.25
Depreciation
-9.06
-12.89
-12.95
-14.9
Tax paid
0.59
-18.19
0.69
-0.85
Working capital
-27.57
-59.74
53.68
-26.75
Other operating items
Operating
-70.25
-145.75
-12.85
-77.76
Capital expenditure
-0.31
0.12
3.31
2.02
Free cash flow
-70.56
-145.63
-9.54
-75.74
Equity raised
-334.79
-188.54
-81.13
91.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
270.04
344.44
408.98
613.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-135.31
10.25
318.3
628.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.