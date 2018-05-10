iifl-logo
Ennore Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

May 10, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-34.21

-54.92

-54.27

-35.25

Depreciation

-9.06

-12.89

-12.95

-14.9

Tax paid

0.59

-18.19

0.69

-0.85

Working capital

-27.57

-59.74

53.68

-26.75

Other operating items

Operating

-70.25

-145.75

-12.85

-77.76

Capital expenditure

-0.31

0.12

3.31

2.02

Free cash flow

-70.56

-145.63

-9.54

-75.74

Equity raised

-334.79

-188.54

-81.13

91.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

270.04

344.44

408.98

613.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-135.31

10.25

318.3

628.99

