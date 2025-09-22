No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.88
3.88
3.88
3.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
172.05
127.75
103.48
81.84
Net Worth
175.93
131.63
107.36
85.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,133.92
904.9
656.76
450.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,133.92
904.9
656.76
450.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.57
1.47
3.73
3.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,123.1
|35.82
|2,74,648.93
|2,178
|0.31
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
171.5
|14.45
|2,14,092.49
|3,523.25
|2.1
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,046.3
|22.1
|1,06,731.82
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
778.45
|24.22
|64,126.34
|641.64
|0.39
|10,340.51
|196.61
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
136.2
|19.85
|56,257.75
|685.48
|1.17
|25,921.46
|134.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
BAJRANG BOTHRA
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Singhania
Non Executive Director
Ajay Singhania
Whole Time Director
Nikhil Bothra
Independent Director
MANORAMA NAGARAJAN
Independent Director
Dharam Chand Jain
Independent Director
Ram Grovher
Independent Director
Bipin Garg
Independent Director
Manuj Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Krishnan Ganesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIKITA SINGH
61-B Udyog Vihar Surajpur,
Kasna Road Gautam Buddha Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201306
Tel: 91 120 444 1080
Website: http://www.epackprefab.com
Email: prefabinvestors@epack.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd
