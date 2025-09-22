iifl-logo

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Sep, 2025|07:15 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.55%

Non-Promoter- 3.44%

Institutions: 3.44%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.88

3.88

3.88

3.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

172.05

127.75

103.48

81.84

Net Worth

175.93

131.63

107.36

85.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,133.92

904.9

656.76

450.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,133.92

904.9

656.76

450.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.57

1.47

3.73

3.11

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,123.1

35.822,74,648.932,1780.3130,727326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

171.5

14.452,14,092.493,523.252.130,599.1128

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,046.3

22.11,06,731.821,623.90.1912,420.42487.83

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

778.45

24.2264,126.34641.640.3910,340.51196.61

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

136.2

19.8556,257.75685.481.1725,921.46134.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

BAJRANG BOTHRA

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Singhania

Non Executive Director

Ajay Singhania

Whole Time Director

Nikhil Bothra

Independent Director

MANORAMA NAGARAJAN

Independent Director

Dharam Chand Jain

Independent Director

Ram Grovher

Independent Director

Bipin Garg

Independent Director

Manuj Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Krishnan Ganesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIKITA SINGH

Registered Office

61-B Udyog Vihar Surajpur,

Kasna Road Gautam Buddha Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 201306

Tel: 91 120 444 1080

Website: http://www.epackprefab.com

Email: prefabinvestors@epack.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd share price today?

The EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd?

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

