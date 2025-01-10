iifl-logo-icon 1
Espire Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

361.5
(-1.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.19

-12.75

-12.97

-12.89

Net Worth

3.31

0.75

0.52

0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

53.73

17.66

3.16

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.83

2.18

0.83

0

Total Liabilities

58.87

20.59

4.52

0.6

Fixed Assets

53.75

18.37

3.35

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.1

2.34

0.82

0.1

Networking Capital

2.04

-0.24

0.2

0.46

Inventories

0.04

0.08

0.3

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.74

0.67

0.25

0.2

Debtor Days

679.06

Other Current Assets

13.99

7.02

3.24

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-4.24

-2.28

-0.6

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.49

-5.74

-2.99

-0.02

Cash

1

0.12

0.16

0.03

Total Assets

58.89

20.58

4.53

0.6

