Espire Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.19
-12.75
-12.97
-12.89
Net Worth
3.31
0.75
0.52
0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
53.73
17.66
3.16
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.83
2.18
0.83
0
Total Liabilities
58.87
20.59
4.52
0.6
Fixed Assets
53.75
18.37
3.35
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.1
2.34
0.82
0.1
Networking Capital
2.04
-0.24
0.2
0.46
Inventories
0.04
0.08
0.3
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.74
0.67
0.25
0.2
Debtor Days
679.06
Other Current Assets
13.99
7.02
3.24
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-4.24
-2.28
-0.6
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.49
-5.74
-2.99
-0.02
Cash
1
0.12
0.16
0.03
Total Assets
58.89
20.58
4.53
0.6
