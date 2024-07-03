iifl-logo-icon 1
Espire Hospitality Ltd Share Price

359.8
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open359.8
  • Day's High359.8
  • 52 Wk High352.75
  • Prev. Close352.75
  • Day's Low359.8
  • 52 Wk Low 87.71
  • Turnover (lac)1.69
  • P/E179.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.2
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)485.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Espire Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

359.8

Prev. Close

352.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.69

Day's High

359.8

Day's Low

359.8

52 Week's High

352.75

52 Week's Low

87.71

Book Value

3.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

485.74

P/E

179.97

EPS

1.96

Divi. Yield

0

Espire Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Espire Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Espire Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.07%

Non-Promoter- 25.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Espire Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.19

-12.75

-12.97

-12.89

Net Worth

3.31

0.75

0.52

0.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.08

0.22

0.09

yoy growth (%)

22.85

-61.56

137.11

-72.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.13

-0.12

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.64

-0.12

0

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0.03

0

0.02

Working capital

0.46

-0.3

-0.03

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.85

-61.56

137.11

-72.04

Op profit growth

387.89

-5,687.93

-102.04

-0.97

EBIT growth

399.74

-2,331.02

-105.77

-4.51

Net profit growth

576.58

-2,516.69

-105.63

2.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Espire Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Espire Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Leela Rani Bisht

Director

Amit Rai

Chairperson

Gagan Oberoi

CFO & Company Secretary

Sumeer Narain Mathur

Independent Director

Pramod Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Dileep Kumar

Independent Director

Amit Kumar Jain

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Akhil Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Espire Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Espire Hospitality Ltd (Formerly known as Wellesley Corporation Limited) was incorporated in October, 1991. The company has been promoted by Usha (India) Ltd, the flagship company of Group Usha. The individual core promoters of Usha (India) Ltd are Vinay Rai & Anil Rai. The Company has been primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Services & Hotel Business. The Hotel is currently operating in the name and style Country Inn Tarika. The Company is a part of the parent company Espire Group which is amongst the most progressive companies in India. The Group is a successful billion-dollar fully private enterprise with offices in India and overseas with an Investment Plus grade status in banking circles. Apart from Hospitality, it operate businesses covering IT solutions, Education and Infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company has a very unique and diverse portfolio. Theyre not only hotel owners but also hotel operators. They own Indias newest and renowned luxury resort the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. They own and operate a mid-market resort chain under the brand name Country Inn Hotels and Resorts well-established in locations like Jim Corbett, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Chail, Amritsar, Goa and Bhimtal.The Company has also been providing construction management services for group in housing projects. The Company came out with Public Issue of 35,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 3.50 crore to part finance existing projects of company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Espire Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Espire Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹359.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd is ₹485.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Espire Hospitality Ltd is 179.97 and 110.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Espire Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Espire Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Espire Hospitality Ltd is ₹87.71 and ₹352.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Espire Hospitality Ltd?

Espire Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.01%, 3 Years at 263.41%, 1 Year at 165.03%, 6 Month at 278.57%, 3 Month at 73.77% and 1 Month at 78.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Espire Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Espire Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.93 %

