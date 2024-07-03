Summary

Espire Hospitality Ltd (Formerly known as Wellesley Corporation Limited) was incorporated in October, 1991. The company has been promoted by Usha (India) Ltd, the flagship company of Group Usha. The individual core promoters of Usha (India) Ltd are Vinay Rai & Anil Rai. The Company has been primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Services & Hotel Business. The Hotel is currently operating in the name and style Country Inn Tarika. The Company is a part of the parent company Espire Group which is amongst the most progressive companies in India. The Group is a successful billion-dollar fully private enterprise with offices in India and overseas with an Investment Plus grade status in banking circles. Apart from Hospitality, it operate businesses covering IT solutions, Education and Infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company has a very unique and diverse portfolio. Theyre not only hotel owners but also hotel operators. They own Indias newest and renowned luxury resort the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. They own and operate a mid-market resort chain under the brand name Country Inn Hotels and Resorts well-established in locations like Jim Corbett, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Chail, Amritsar, Goa and Bhimtal.The Company has also been providing construction management services for group in housing projects. The Company came out with Public Issue of 35,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 3.50 crore to part finance existing projects of company

