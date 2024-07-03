Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹359.8
Prev. Close₹352.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.69
Day's High₹359.8
Day's Low₹359.8
52 Week's High₹352.75
52 Week's Low₹87.71
Book Value₹3.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)485.74
P/E179.97
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.19
-12.75
-12.97
-12.89
Net Worth
3.31
0.75
0.52
0.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.08
0.22
0.09
yoy growth (%)
22.85
-61.56
137.11
-72.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.13
-0.12
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.64
-0.12
0
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
0.46
-0.3
-0.03
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.85
-61.56
137.11
-72.04
Op profit growth
387.89
-5,687.93
-102.04
-0.97
EBIT growth
399.74
-2,331.02
-105.77
-4.51
Net profit growth
576.58
-2,516.69
-105.63
2.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Leela Rani Bisht
Director
Amit Rai
Chairperson
Gagan Oberoi
CFO & Company Secretary
Sumeer Narain Mathur
Independent Director
Pramod Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar
Independent Director
Amit Kumar Jain
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Akhil Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Espire Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Espire Hospitality Ltd (Formerly known as Wellesley Corporation Limited) was incorporated in October, 1991. The company has been promoted by Usha (India) Ltd, the flagship company of Group Usha. The individual core promoters of Usha (India) Ltd are Vinay Rai & Anil Rai. The Company has been primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Services & Hotel Business. The Hotel is currently operating in the name and style Country Inn Tarika. The Company is a part of the parent company Espire Group which is amongst the most progressive companies in India. The Group is a successful billion-dollar fully private enterprise with offices in India and overseas with an Investment Plus grade status in banking circles. Apart from Hospitality, it operate businesses covering IT solutions, Education and Infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company has a very unique and diverse portfolio. Theyre not only hotel owners but also hotel operators. They own Indias newest and renowned luxury resort the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. They own and operate a mid-market resort chain under the brand name Country Inn Hotels and Resorts well-established in locations like Jim Corbett, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Chail, Amritsar, Goa and Bhimtal.The Company has also been providing construction management services for group in housing projects. The Company came out with Public Issue of 35,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 3.50 crore to part finance existing projects of company
The Espire Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹359.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd is ₹485.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Espire Hospitality Ltd is 179.97 and 110.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Espire Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Espire Hospitality Ltd is ₹87.71 and ₹352.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Espire Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.01%, 3 Years at 263.41%, 1 Year at 165.03%, 6 Month at 278.57%, 3 Month at 73.77% and 1 Month at 78.16%.
