Espire Hospitality Ltd Board Meeting

340
(-0.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Espire Hospi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached Outcome as per intimation attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached. As per intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
As per intimation attached
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter As per intimation attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached As per intimation attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
As per outcome intimation attached
Board Meeting27 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached As per letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

