|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached Outcome as per intimation attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached. As per intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|As per intimation attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter As per intimation attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per intimation attached As per intimation attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|As per outcome intimation attached
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Espire Hospitality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached As per letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
