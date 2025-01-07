Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.08
0.22
0.09
yoy growth (%)
22.85
-61.56
137.11
-72.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.13
-0.12
-0.11
As % of sales
35.57
156.32
55.46
115.24
Other costs
-0.71
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
662.54
94.29
43.49
104.9
Operating profit
-0.64
-0.13
0
-0.11
OPM
-598.11
-150.61
1.03
-120.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.64
-0.12
0
-0.09
Taxes
-0.01
0.03
0
0.02
Tax rate
1.8
-24.8
-30.57
-28.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.65
-0.09
0
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.65
-0.09
0
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
576.58
-2,516.69
-105.63
2.07
NPM
-607.37
-110.28
1.75
-73.77
