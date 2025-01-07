iifl-logo-icon 1
Espire Hospitality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

366.95
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.08

0.22

0.09

yoy growth (%)

22.85

-61.56

137.11

-72.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.13

-0.12

-0.11

As % of sales

35.57

156.32

55.46

115.24

Other costs

-0.71

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

662.54

94.29

43.49

104.9

Operating profit

-0.64

-0.13

0

-0.11

OPM

-598.11

-150.61

1.03

-120.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.64

-0.12

0

-0.09

Taxes

-0.01

0.03

0

0.02

Tax rate

1.8

-24.8

-30.57

-28.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.65

-0.09

0

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.65

-0.09

0

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

576.58

-2,516.69

-105.63

2.07

NPM

-607.37

-110.28

1.75

-73.77

