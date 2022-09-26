iifl-logo-icon 1
Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.64
(-1.90%)
Sep 26, 2022

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.93

1.2

1.48

1.29

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.96

-1.2

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Working capital

1.39

4.99

3.54

1.39

Other operating items

Operating

2.64

5.2

3.76

1.14

Capital expenditure

0

-0.62

0

0

Free cash flow

2.64

4.58

3.77

1.14

Equity raised

40.97

36.82

32.14

29.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.6

0.8

0.8

0.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.22

42.2

36.72

31.6

