Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.93
1.2
1.48
1.29
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.96
-1.2
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
Working capital
1.39
4.99
3.54
1.39
Other operating items
Operating
2.64
5.2
3.76
1.14
Capital expenditure
0
-0.62
0
0
Free cash flow
2.64
4.58
3.77
1.14
Equity raised
40.97
36.82
32.14
29.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.6
0.8
0.8
0.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.22
42.2
36.72
31.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.