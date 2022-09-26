Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
24.86
24.86
24.86
24.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.61
22.39
20.49
19.32
Net Worth
47.47
47.25
45.35
44.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.67
47.45
45.75
44.58
Fixed Assets
12.34
12.91
13.55
14.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0.66
0.66
0.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
34.48
33.8
31.52
29.25
Inventories
0.19
0.38
0.2
0.25
Inventory Days
49.88
28.73
Sundry Debtors
2.45
2.45
2.4
2.35
Debtor Days
321.61
344.87
Other Current Assets
33.78
32.46
31.76
29.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.12
-0.22
-0.22
Creditor Days
15.75
31.61
Other Current Liabilities
-1.82
-1.37
-2.62
-2.72
Cash
0.18
0.07
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
47.66
47.44
45.74
44.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.