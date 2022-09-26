Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.78
2.54
3.24
3.52
yoy growth (%)
9.46
-21.71
-7.9
-1.32
Raw materials
0.17
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales
6.39
1.88
2.16
0.99
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.09
-0.13
-0.13
As % of sales
6.76
3.61
4.18
3.79
Other costs
-0.34
-0.32
-0.56
-0.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.41
12.78
17.39
22.07
Operating profit
2.42
2.07
2.47
2.57
OPM
87.21
81.71
76.24
73.14
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.96
-1.2
-1.47
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.09
0.21
0.19
Profit before tax
1.93
1.2
1.48
1.29
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
Tax rate
-1.7
-2.74
-3.61
-4.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.9
1.17
1.43
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.9
1.17
1.43
1.23
yoy growth (%)
62.22
-18.04
16.03
1.77
NPM
68.47
46.2
44.13
35.03
