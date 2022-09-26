iifl-logo-icon 1
Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.64
(-1.90%)
Sep 26, 2022|10:02:42 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.78

2.54

3.24

3.52

yoy growth (%)

9.46

-21.71

-7.9

-1.32

Raw materials

0.17

-0.04

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales

6.39

1.88

2.16

0.99

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.09

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales

6.76

3.61

4.18

3.79

Other costs

-0.34

-0.32

-0.56

-0.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.41

12.78

17.39

22.07

Operating profit

2.42

2.07

2.47

2.57

OPM

87.21

81.71

76.24

73.14

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.96

-1.2

-1.47

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.09

0.21

0.19

Profit before tax

1.93

1.2

1.48

1.29

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Tax rate

-1.7

-2.74

-3.61

-4.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.9

1.17

1.43

1.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.9

1.17

1.43

1.23

yoy growth (%)

62.22

-18.04

16.03

1.77

NPM

68.47

46.2

44.13

35.03

