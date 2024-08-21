iifl-logo-icon 1
Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Share Price

4.64
(-1.90%)
Sep 26, 2022|10:02:42 AM

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

4.64

Prev. Close

4.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.99

Day's High

4.64

Day's Low

4.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.9

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.37

P/E

464

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.57%

Non-Promoter- 79.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

24.86

24.86

24.86

24.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.61

22.39

20.49

19.32

Net Worth

47.47

47.25

45.35

44.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.78

2.54

3.24

3.52

yoy growth (%)

9.46

-21.71

-7.9

-1.32

Raw materials

0.17

-0.04

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales

6.39

1.88

2.16

0.99

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.09

-0.13

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.93

1.2

1.48

1.29

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.96

-1.2

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Working capital

1.39

4.99

3.54

1.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.46

-21.71

-7.9

-1.32

Op profit growth

16.82

-16.09

-3.99

-15.66

EBIT growth

60.51

-18.78

14.86

-1.71

Net profit growth

62.22

-18.04

16.03

1.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Brij Kishore Sabharwal

Independent Director

Sujit Gupta

Independent Director

Sita Devi

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Lohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Esteem Constructions Private Limited on 27th July, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The name of the Company was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted by the National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana on 15th December, 2008. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 28th January, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana.The Company was originally incorporated with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. However later on in the month of September, 2008 the company has diversified itself in to agriculture and food processing sector with a thrust on organic farming. At present, the company is predominantly engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities.The company is engaged in to agriculture operations, wherein the company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. We are also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility cultivation, pr
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

