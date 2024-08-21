Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹4.64
Prev. Close₹4.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.99
Day's High₹4.64
Day's Low₹4.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.9
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.37
P/E464
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
24.86
24.86
24.86
24.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.61
22.39
20.49
19.32
Net Worth
47.47
47.25
45.35
44.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.78
2.54
3.24
3.52
yoy growth (%)
9.46
-21.71
-7.9
-1.32
Raw materials
0.17
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales
6.39
1.88
2.16
0.99
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.09
-0.13
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.93
1.2
1.48
1.29
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.96
-1.2
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
Working capital
1.39
4.99
3.54
1.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.46
-21.71
-7.9
-1.32
Op profit growth
16.82
-16.09
-3.99
-15.66
EBIT growth
60.51
-18.78
14.86
-1.71
Net profit growth
62.22
-18.04
16.03
1.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Brij Kishore Sabharwal
Independent Director
Sujit Gupta
Independent Director
Sita Devi
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Lohra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Esteem Constructions Private Limited on 27th July, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The name of the Company was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted by the National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana on 15th December, 2008. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 28th January, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana.The Company was originally incorporated with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. However later on in the month of September, 2008 the company has diversified itself in to agriculture and food processing sector with a thrust on organic farming. At present, the company is predominantly engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities.The company is engaged in to agriculture operations, wherein the company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. We are also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility cultivation, pr
Read More
