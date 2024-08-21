Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Esteem Constructions Private Limited on 27th July, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The name of the Company was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted by the National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana on 15th December, 2008. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 28th January, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana.The Company was originally incorporated with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. However later on in the month of September, 2008 the company has diversified itself in to agriculture and food processing sector with a thrust on organic farming. At present, the company is predominantly engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities.The company is engaged in to agriculture operations, wherein the company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. We are also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities.