iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Company Summary

4.64
(-1.90%)
Sep 26, 2022|10:02:42 AM

Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Esteem Constructions Private Limited on 27th July, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The name of the Company was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted by the National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana on 15th December, 2008. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 28th January, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana.The Company was originally incorporated with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. However later on in the month of September, 2008 the company has diversified itself in to agriculture and food processing sector with a thrust on organic farming. At present, the company is predominantly engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities.The company is engaged in to agriculture operations, wherein the company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. We are also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.