Evans Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.5
(4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Evans Electric Ltd

Evans Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.84

1.49

3.43

0.54

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.33

-0.3

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.46

-1.07

-0.17

Working capital

-0.1

1.44

2.43

Other operating items

Operating

0.23

2.13

4.48

Capital expenditure

0.03

2.36

0.29

Free cash flow

0.26

4.49

4.77

Equity raised

20.61

15.7

7.83

Investing

0.63

2.73

0

Financing

-0.05

0.64

0.54

Dividends paid

2.37

0.44

0.1

0.04

Net in cash

23.82

24.01

13.25

