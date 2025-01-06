Evans Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.84
1.49
3.43
0.54
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.33
-0.3
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.46
-1.07
-0.17
Working capital
-0.1
1.44
2.43
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
2.13
4.48
Capital expenditure
0.03
2.36
0.29
Free cash flow
0.26
4.49
4.77
Equity raised
20.61
15.7
7.83
Investing
0.63
2.73
0
Financing
-0.05
0.64
0.54
Dividends paid
2.37
0.44
0.1
0.04
Net in cash
23.82
24.01
13.25
