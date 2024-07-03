Summary

Evans Electric Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Evans Electric Private Limited on December 29, 1951. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 18, 2019 and the name of the Company was changed to Evans Electric Limited on March 13, 2019.The Company is in the field of repair and maintenance of large electric Motors, Generators, and Transformers, which are used in Thermal, Hydro, Diesel, Gas & Nuclear Electric Power Generation, Petroleum Refineries, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement Plants, Steel Plants, Tyre Manufacturing, Sugar Mills, Oil & Gas Exploration, Shipping, Mining and Railway Traction. Some of the replacement components manufactured by the company includes Coils, Insulators, Slip Rings, Retaining Rings, Carbon Brushes, Brush Holders, Complete winding kits, Insulation Components, Wedges, Packers and stampings, as well as allied specialized tools and equipment.The Company has a factory unit admeasuring to 30,000 sq. ft. located in Palghar, Maharashtra which is used for providing re-winding and repairing services as well as for manufacturing replacement components. It also provides on-site services for large Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers that are too large and cannot be transported to Factory. The Companys clientele covers a wide range of industries from Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Gas & Diesel Power Generation to Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement, Oil & Gas Refineries, Steel Plants, Ship

