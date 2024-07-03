SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹165
Prev. Close₹165
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.9
Day's High₹170
Day's Low₹160
52 Week's High₹251.9
52 Week's Low₹83.15
Book Value₹35.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.3
P/E18.75
EPS8.8
Divi. Yield0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.74
2.74
1.37
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.76
12.24
10.22
9.56
Net Worth
19.5
14.98
11.59
10.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.53
7.28
10.6
5.02
yoy growth (%)
30.89
-31.33
110.95
Raw materials
-3.41
-0.91
-2.43
-1.36
As % of sales
35.82
12.63
22.96
27.24
Employee costs
-2.23
-2.44
-3.03
-1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.84
1.49
3.43
0.54
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.33
-0.3
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.46
-1.07
-0.17
Working capital
-0.1
1.44
2.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.89
-31.33
110.95
Op profit growth
-38.52
-57.18
380.44
EBIT growth
-37.56
-55.04
509.71
Net profit growth
-43.94
-56.32
544.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ivor Anthony Desouza
Managing Director
Nelson Lionel Fernandes
Whole-time Director
Iyleen Matilda Fernandes
Alternate Director
Rajkummr Keswani
Additional Director
C J Rodricks
Company Secretary
Simpi Sahani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Evans Electric Ltd
Summary
Evans Electric Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Evans Electric Private Limited on December 29, 1951. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 18, 2019 and the name of the Company was changed to Evans Electric Limited on March 13, 2019.The Company is in the field of repair and maintenance of large electric Motors, Generators, and Transformers, which are used in Thermal, Hydro, Diesel, Gas & Nuclear Electric Power Generation, Petroleum Refineries, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement Plants, Steel Plants, Tyre Manufacturing, Sugar Mills, Oil & Gas Exploration, Shipping, Mining and Railway Traction. Some of the replacement components manufactured by the company includes Coils, Insulators, Slip Rings, Retaining Rings, Carbon Brushes, Brush Holders, Complete winding kits, Insulation Components, Wedges, Packers and stampings, as well as allied specialized tools and equipment.The Company has a factory unit admeasuring to 30,000 sq. ft. located in Palghar, Maharashtra which is used for providing re-winding and repairing services as well as for manufacturing replacement components. It also provides on-site services for large Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers that are too large and cannot be transported to Factory. The Companys clientele covers a wide range of industries from Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Gas & Diesel Power Generation to Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement, Oil & Gas Refineries, Steel Plants, Ship
The Evans Electric Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹170 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evans Electric Ltd is ₹93.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Evans Electric Ltd is 18.75 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evans Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evans Electric Ltd is ₹83.15 and ₹251.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Evans Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.70%, 3 Years at 92.17%, 1 Year at 78.38%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at 19.80% and 1 Month at 9.93%.
