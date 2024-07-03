iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Evans Electric Ltd Share Price

170
(3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165
  • Day's High170
  • 52 Wk High251.9
  • Prev. Close165
  • Day's Low160
  • 52 Wk Low 83.15
  • Turnover (lac)11.9
  • P/E18.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.53
  • EPS8.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.3
  • Div. Yield0.91
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Evans Electric Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

165

Prev. Close

165

Turnover(Lac.)

11.9

Day's High

170

Day's Low

160

52 Week's High

251.9

52 Week's Low

83.15

Book Value

35.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.3

P/E

18.75

EPS

8.8

Divi. Yield

0.91

Evans Electric Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Evans Electric Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Evans Electric Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.43%

Non-Promoter- 40.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Evans Electric Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.74

2.74

1.37

1.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.76

12.24

10.22

9.56

Net Worth

19.5

14.98

11.59

10.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.53

7.28

10.6

5.02

yoy growth (%)

30.89

-31.33

110.95

Raw materials

-3.41

-0.91

-2.43

-1.36

As % of sales

35.82

12.63

22.96

27.24

Employee costs

-2.23

-2.44

-3.03

-1.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.84

1.49

3.43

0.54

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.33

-0.3

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.46

-1.07

-0.17

Working capital

-0.1

1.44

2.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.89

-31.33

110.95

Op profit growth

-38.52

-57.18

380.44

EBIT growth

-37.56

-55.04

509.71

Net profit growth

-43.94

-56.32

544.69

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Evans Electric Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Evans Electric Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ivor Anthony Desouza

Managing Director

Nelson Lionel Fernandes

Whole-time Director

Iyleen Matilda Fernandes

Alternate Director

Rajkummr Keswani

Additional Director

C J Rodricks

Company Secretary

Simpi Sahani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Evans Electric Ltd

Summary

Evans Electric Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Evans Electric Private Limited on December 29, 1951. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 18, 2019 and the name of the Company was changed to Evans Electric Limited on March 13, 2019.The Company is in the field of repair and maintenance of large electric Motors, Generators, and Transformers, which are used in Thermal, Hydro, Diesel, Gas & Nuclear Electric Power Generation, Petroleum Refineries, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement Plants, Steel Plants, Tyre Manufacturing, Sugar Mills, Oil & Gas Exploration, Shipping, Mining and Railway Traction. Some of the replacement components manufactured by the company includes Coils, Insulators, Slip Rings, Retaining Rings, Carbon Brushes, Brush Holders, Complete winding kits, Insulation Components, Wedges, Packers and stampings, as well as allied specialized tools and equipment.The Company has a factory unit admeasuring to 30,000 sq. ft. located in Palghar, Maharashtra which is used for providing re-winding and repairing services as well as for manufacturing replacement components. It also provides on-site services for large Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers that are too large and cannot be transported to Factory. The Companys clientele covers a wide range of industries from Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Gas & Diesel Power Generation to Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement, Oil & Gas Refineries, Steel Plants, Ship
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Evans Electric Ltd share price today?

The Evans Electric Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹170 today.

What is the Market Cap of Evans Electric Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evans Electric Ltd is ₹93.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Evans Electric Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Evans Electric Ltd is 18.75 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Evans Electric Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evans Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evans Electric Ltd is ₹83.15 and ₹251.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Evans Electric Ltd?

Evans Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.70%, 3 Years at 92.17%, 1 Year at 78.38%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at 19.80% and 1 Month at 9.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Evans Electric Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Evans Electric Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Evans Electric Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.