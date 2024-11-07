Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Bonus issue & Half Yearly Results & Increase in Authorised Capital Board Meeting Outcome for Half Yearly Results, Postal Ballot For Members Approval For Bonus Issue And Increase Of Authorised Capital The Board of Directors duly approved and took on record unaudited half yearly financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th September, 2024. 3) Increase in Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 3,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Crores Only) to Rs. 6,00,00,000 (Rupees Six Crores Only). 4) The Board of Directors recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 [i.e. 1 (One) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (One) equity share held to the shareholders of the Company as on Record Date as may be determined by the board of director(s), subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. 5) The Board of Directors duly approved passing of Members Resolution through Postal Ballot (e-voting) for the proposed bonus issue and increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Amendment in MOA for increase in authorised capital subject to approval of members (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Evans Electric Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Evans Electric Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Evans Electric Limited will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In connection with the above please also note that as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys internal code for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from 1st April 2024 and will remain closed till Thursday May 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 28, 2024 have inter alia, a) duly approved the appointment of MSDS & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25; b) duly considered and approved the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the year ending 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors report therein; c) duly considered and take note of Resignation of Mr. Adolf Pais, as a Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company; The meeting commenced at 06.20 P.M and concluded 06.50 P.M. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024