Evans Electric Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

165.65
(-3.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.53

7.28

10.6

5.02

yoy growth (%)

30.89

-31.33

110.95

Raw materials

-3.41

-0.91

-2.43

-1.36

As % of sales

35.82

12.63

22.96

27.24

Employee costs

-2.23

-2.44

-3.03

-1.37

As % of sales

23.44

33.62

28.63

27.38

Other costs

-2.91

-2.34

-1.47

-1.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.61

32.21

13.87

30.2

Operating profit

0.96

1.56

3.66

0.76

OPM

10.11

21.53

34.53

15.16

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.33

-0.3

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

0.24

0.32

0.11

0.08

Profit before tax

0.84

1.49

3.43

0.54

Taxes

-0.27

-0.46

-1.07

-0.17

Tax rate

-31.8

-30.84

-31.17

-32.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.57

1.03

2.36

0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.57

1.03

2.36

0.36

yoy growth (%)

-43.94

-56.32

544.69

NPM

6.07

14.19

22.31

7.3

