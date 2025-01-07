Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.53
7.28
10.6
5.02
yoy growth (%)
30.89
-31.33
110.95
Raw materials
-3.41
-0.91
-2.43
-1.36
As % of sales
35.82
12.63
22.96
27.24
Employee costs
-2.23
-2.44
-3.03
-1.37
As % of sales
23.44
33.62
28.63
27.38
Other costs
-2.91
-2.34
-1.47
-1.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.61
32.21
13.87
30.2
Operating profit
0.96
1.56
3.66
0.76
OPM
10.11
21.53
34.53
15.16
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.33
-0.3
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
Other income
0.24
0.32
0.11
0.08
Profit before tax
0.84
1.49
3.43
0.54
Taxes
-0.27
-0.46
-1.07
-0.17
Tax rate
-31.8
-30.84
-31.17
-32.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.57
1.03
2.36
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.57
1.03
2.36
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-43.94
-56.32
544.69
NPM
6.07
14.19
22.31
7.3
