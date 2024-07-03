Evans Electric Ltd Summary

Evans Electric Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Evans Electric Private Limited on December 29, 1951. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 18, 2019 and the name of the Company was changed to Evans Electric Limited on March 13, 2019.The Company is in the field of repair and maintenance of large electric Motors, Generators, and Transformers, which are used in Thermal, Hydro, Diesel, Gas & Nuclear Electric Power Generation, Petroleum Refineries, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement Plants, Steel Plants, Tyre Manufacturing, Sugar Mills, Oil & Gas Exploration, Shipping, Mining and Railway Traction. Some of the replacement components manufactured by the company includes Coils, Insulators, Slip Rings, Retaining Rings, Carbon Brushes, Brush Holders, Complete winding kits, Insulation Components, Wedges, Packers and stampings, as well as allied specialized tools and equipment.The Company has a factory unit admeasuring to 30,000 sq. ft. located in Palghar, Maharashtra which is used for providing re-winding and repairing services as well as for manufacturing replacement components. It also provides on-site services for large Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers that are too large and cannot be transported to Factory. The Companys clientele covers a wide range of industries from Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Gas & Diesel Power Generation to Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement, Oil & Gas Refineries, Steel Plants, Shipping, Off shore Oil & Gas Exploration, Railways & and Renewable Energy.The Company started business with repairing and rewinding of low voltage AC and DC electric motors and generators and then later in 1958, diversified into repairing and rewinding of high voltage power & distribution transformers and then in 1960 it started with manufacturing of allied products such as commutators for DC machines, specialized contacts for Switchgear and strip Heaters. With time its capabilities grew and the company has been successful in executing orders received from foreign countries such as Bangladesh, Malaysia & Sri Lanka which includes contract based services. The Company provides contract based services for repairing of various electric products which includes low Voltage and High Voltage AC and DC Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers, Turbo Generator Stators, Turbo Rotors (including high speed balancing), Hydro Generator Stators, Hydro Rotors and Field poles, also included are Dynamic balancing, Vacuum Impregnation, High Voltage Coil Manufacturing, RLA studies, Vibration Reduction, Diagnostic Testing, Machining, Fabrication and allied services.The Company was founded by Late Mr. Armando F. De Souza, Late Mr. Silus L. Evans, Late R. Pinto, Late Anslekar DMello and Late Dr. E. R .D Mello. Presently, the Company is managed by Mr. Ivor Anthony Desouza, son of Late Mr. Armando F. de Souza, who is an Electrical Engineer having an experience of around 46 years in the field of Electrical Repairs and Mr. Nelson Lionel Fernandes, Managing Director, a management Graduate with an experience of 34 years in field of supervision of Factory and other manufacturing process of the Company. The management team of the Company exhibits a synergy of both, experience and enthusiasm in the field of engineering and operations.Over the past, the company has evolved and adopted new methods and the use of new materials in high Voltage Rewinds, which gave the opportunity to embark on the Repairing and Rewinding of Large Motors & Generators, which traditionally was the domain of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) who were mainly foreign Companies. The success in this area of business put them on the Electro-Mechanical Service map and in 1978 the company achieved a major breakthrough as it successfully repaired 40,000 KvA - 11,000 volts generating sets of Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board, for which the company got recognition from various publication houses. In the year 1989, the company successfully rewound the Big Rotating component of a Nuclear-Powered Generator. In 2004, the company rewound and commissioned a complex 33KV rated Turbo-Generator.The Company offered a Fresh Issue 3,72,000 Equity Shares through IPO by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 1.93 Crores in May, 2019.