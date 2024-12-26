1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EVANS ELECTRIC LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EVANS ELECTRIC LIMITED (542668) RECORD DATE 26.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/12/2024 DR- 785/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of EVANS ELECTRIC LIMITED(542668) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, December 26, 2024:- Scrip Code 542668 Scrip Name EVANS ELECTRIC LIMITED Current Market Lot 500 Revised Market Lot 1000 Note : As informed by the company 2744000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 27,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 18,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.12.2024)