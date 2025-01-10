To the Members of Evexia Lifecare Limited (Formerly Known as Kavit Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Evexia Lifecare Limited (Formerly Known as Kavit Industries Limited) ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a. We draw attention to the Note No 43 to the Financial Results, which indicates that Loans receivables of Rs. 1470.96/- lakhs, which have significant increase in credit risk, in respect of which the Company has not made any assessment for expected credit loss, in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109: Financial instruments, as the management considers such balances as good and recoverable in future. In the absence of such assessment for expected credit loss by the Management and any other evidence to corroborate the Managements assessment, we are unable to comment on the recoverability of these balances and the consequent impact, if any, on the provision thereon and the loss to be reported in the financial results.

b. We draw attention to the Note No 44 to the Financial Results, which indicates that Trade Receivables amounting to Rs. 4164.51/- lakhs, which have significant increase in credit risk, in respect of which the Company has not made any assessment for expected credit loss, in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109: Financial instruments, as the management considers such balances as good and recoverable in future. In the absence of such assessment for expected credit loss by the Management and any other evidence to corroborate the Managements assessment, we are unable to comment on the recoverability of these balances and the consequent impact, if any, on the provision thereon and the loss reported in the financial results.

c. We draw attention to the Note No to 45 the Financial Results, which indicates that company has made investments in unquoted equity shares of the companies amounting to Rs. 87.39/- Lakhs for which company is unable to determine fair valuation of its investments.

d. We draw attention to the Note No 46 to the Financial Results, which indicates that company has subsidiary "Kavit Edible Oil Limited" which has suspended its manufacturing operations since March, 2019. Company has exposure of Rs. 123.23/- Lakhs in form of Equity and unsecured loan and companys subsidiary has negative net worth as of March 31st, 2024. These conditions raised substantial doubt about its ability as going concern.

e. We draw attention to the Note No 48 to the Financial Results, regarding the Company has not recognised the financial liabilities of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds amounting to Rs. 68836.11/- Lakhs at amortised cost as per the Ind AS 109 Financial instruments. Had this amortisation is followed as per Ind AS 109, Profit after tax for the year and consequently Retained Earnings as at March 31st, 2024, would have been lower by Rs. 3882.52/- Lakhs.

f. We draw attention to the Note No 49 to the Financial Results, regarding the Company has not restated its financial liability of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds as per Ind AS 21 " The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange

Rates ". Had this restatement was done as per Ind AS 21, Profit after tax for the year and consequently Retained Earnings as at March 31st, 2024, would have been lower by Rs. 1171.82/- Lakhs.

Emphasis of Matter

a. We draw attention to the Note No 43 to the financial results in respect of the Interest free loans granted by the Company to associates concern and others of RS.3238.73/- Lakhs, the terms and conditions including repayment thereof have not been stipulated by the Company.

b. We draw attention to the Note No 50 to the financial results, the company has recognised revenue for the Designing & installation of Solar Rs. 150.00/- Lakhs, But the corresponding expenses for the project is not accounted for the year ended March 31,2024. The Management has not received the details of invoices from the sub-contractor.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of these matters

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors .The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the statement responsibility is to issue a report on these financial results based on our audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing generally accepted in

India. However, because of the matters described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Conclusion Paragraph, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to provide a basis for our conclusion on these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its associate to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company and its joint operations or the business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of the Company and such joint operations included in the financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors, if any. For the joint operations included in the financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit & significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) Subject to the matters described in the Basis for Qulified of Opinion section above, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified of Opinion section above, we are unable to state whether; the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that , to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that , to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1(A)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment 1 (A)(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets; 1(B) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.; 1(C) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties as disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at 31 March 2024; 1(D) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year ended 31st March 2024; 1(E) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.; 2(A) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification; 2(B) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the working capital limits sanctioned to the Company from banks or financials institutions does not exceed Rs. 5 crore and hence the requirements of paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company.

3 The Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

During the year the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to the companies as (A) follows:

Rs. In Lakhs

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries Others Nil Nil Nil Nil 39.80/- 315.85/- Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries Nil Nil 304.34/- Nil Others Nil Nil 280.78/- Nil

Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and

(B) explanations given by the Management, Company has not made investments in mutual funds.

The terms and conditions of the loans, including repayment thereof have not been stipulated. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on clause 3 (c) of the Order regarding regularity of the

(C) receipt of principal amount and interest and Clause 3 (c) of the Order regarding steps for recovery of overdue amount of more than rupees one lakh.

(D) In respect of the aforesaid loan, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days;

(E) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

(F) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

Other than that, mentioned above, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties;

4 In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not complied with the provisions of Section 185 and moreover made an investment and given loan more than sixty percent of its paid-up capital, free reserve and securities premium or one hundred percent of its free reserves and securities premium account whichever is more.

5 The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder;

6 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records by the company under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

7(a) In our opinion, the company is irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(Formerly Known as- rdjsres _E_

7(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value added Tax whic

have not been deposited as at 31 March 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax ITAT* 2014-2015 2183.83/- Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (Appeal) 2017-2018 34.42/- Value Added Tax Act,2005 VAT Tribunal 2020-2021 270.98/-

8 As disclosed in Note no. 59 to the accounts and as verified by us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

9(b) As disclosed in Note no. 62 to the accounts and as verified by us, the company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

9(c) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the company has not availed any term loan facilities from any bank or financial institutions.

9(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

9(e) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

10(a) According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Company has raised moneys by way of Foreign Convertible Bonds during the year and were applied for the purposes for which those are raised;

10(b) During the year the Company has not made preferential allotment of shares are in compliance with sections 42 and 46 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required;

11 (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried

out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither came across any incidence of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management;

11(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

11(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12 The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company

13 In our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

14(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system, even though they required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the section 138 of the Companies Act 2013.

15 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable;

16(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

16(b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

17 The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

18 There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

19 Based on our examination financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; 20(a) & The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company

(b) therefore reporting under clause 20(a) and (b) is not applicable. 21 This Clause is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Evexia Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Kavit Industries Limited) of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of of Evexia Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Kavit Industries Limited) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.