|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
5.86%
6.29%
9.26%
9.86%
9.86%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.66%
1.2%
0.26%
1.71%
3.64%
Non-Institutions
92.47%
92.49%
90.47%
88.42%
86.48%
Total Non-Promoter
94.13%
93.7%
90.73%
90.13%
90.13%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
