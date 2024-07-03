Evexia Lifecare Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
27.97
21.23
24.72
6.9
10.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.97
21.23
24.72
6.9
10.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.13
0.86
0
-0.2
Total Income
28.02
21.36
25.58
6.9
10.45
Total Expenditure
26.88
20.93
21.66
6.82
12.01
PBIDT
1.14
0.43
3.92
0.08
-1.56
Interest
0.05
0
0.49
0
0.01
PBDT
1.09
0.43
3.43
0.09
-1.57
Depreciation
0.11
0.1
0.15
0.07
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0.08
0.58
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.03
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.73
0.24
2.73
0.01
-1.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.73
0.24
2.73
0.01
-1.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.73
0.24
2.73
0.01
-1.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.04
0.03
0
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
142.03
104.16
70.8
66.44
66.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.07
2.02
15.85
1.15
-14.64
PBDTM(%)
3.89
2.02
13.87
1.3
-14.74
PATM(%)
2.6
1.13
11.04
0.14
-15.68
