Evexia Lifecare Ltd Quarterly Results

3.38
(-0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

27.97

21.23

24.72

6.9

10.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.97

21.23

24.72

6.9

10.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.13

0.86

0

-0.2

Total Income

28.02

21.36

25.58

6.9

10.45

Total Expenditure

26.88

20.93

21.66

6.82

12.01

PBIDT

1.14

0.43

3.92

0.08

-1.56

Interest

0.05

0

0.49

0

0.01

PBDT

1.09

0.43

3.43

0.09

-1.57

Depreciation

0.11

0.1

0.15

0.07

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0.08

0.58

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.03

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.73

0.24

2.73

0.01

-1.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.73

0.24

2.73

0.01

-1.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.73

0.24

2.73

0.01

-1.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.04

0.03

0

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.03

104.16

70.8

66.44

66.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.07

2.02

15.85

1.15

-14.64

PBDTM(%)

3.89

2.02

13.87

1.3

-14.74

PATM(%)

2.6

1.13

11.04

0.14

-15.68

