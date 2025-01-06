iifl-logo-icon 1
Evexia Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.41
(-1.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Evexia Lifecare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

4.9

1.23

1.33

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.3

-0.17

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.6

-1.42

-0.19

-0.43

Working capital

-9.07

15.39

-68.25

103.06

Other operating items

Operating

-8.05

18.55

-67.38

103.87

Capital expenditure

0.11

2.74

6.78

-2.12

Free cash flow

-7.93

21.29

-60.6

101.75

Equity raised

32.69

24.18

14.66

6.32

Investing

0.86

0

-0.45

-0.99

Financing

12.53

11.73

11.91

13.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.14

57.21

-34.48

120.72

