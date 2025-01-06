Evexia Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
4.9
1.23
1.33
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.17
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.6
-1.42
-0.19
-0.43
Working capital
-9.07
15.39
-68.25
103.06
Other operating items
Operating
-8.05
18.55
-67.38
103.87
Capital expenditure
0.11
2.74
6.78
-2.12
Free cash flow
-7.93
21.29
-60.6
101.75
Equity raised
32.69
24.18
14.66
6.32
Investing
0.86
0
-0.45
-0.99
Financing
12.53
11.73
11.91
13.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.14
57.21
-34.48
120.72
